Here's Where You Should Go For Fresh Beer On Tap Every Time

Beer doesn't spoil with age, but it does get stale. The breakdown happens at a different pace with each type of brew, but you can be certain that every beer will degrade over time. It'll become less effervescent, and the flavors will dull and taste less dynamic. And while beer on tap seems like it would be a surefire way to avoid stale beer, that's not always the case. Kegs don't always have fill dates on them, so bartenders can only guess how long the beer's been sitting around. How can you really find the freshest beer in town? The answer lies in seeking out local breweries.

Bright, lively, and perfectly balanced beer can come from a bottle, but you have to get it as soon as it's bottled for the best flavor. If you are picking up a few bottles from a brewery or your local grocer, look for "bottled by" and "enjoy by" dates to find the best options. Still, you might want to skip the bottled section if you're looking for the freshest beer around, and turn to taprooms, local breweries, and any establishment with "microbrewery" in the name, instead.