Don't Panic: The First Thing To Do When Your Instant Pot Says 'Burn'

If you love your Instant Pot and use it almost daily, you're in good company. Not only is the Instant Pot perfect for making fall-apart delicious barbecue chicken thighs, but it's also a handy appliance to cut the rise time on homemade bread, among several other applications. That's what makes it one of Americans' favorite home appliances, along with its intuitive interface panel and built-in safety features, including a literal burn notice.

Though Instant Pots are fairly easy to use, there's still a chance that human error or a potential malfunction will trigger your appliance's digital display to read "burn," "food burn," or "OvHt" (overheat). The good news is that if you see this notification, your Instant Pot has likely already turned itself off, which is another handy safety feature. The bad news is also much less scary than you might think, as the "burn" notification simply means the temperature inside your appliance has gotten too high, not that the food inside is a smoky, charred mess.

Knowing this, the best course of action is to remain calm and hit the "cancel" button before turning the steam valve to the venting position to quick-release both the steam and pressure inside your Instant Pot. You'll then open and examine it to determine what set off the burn notice. Most often, this notice is triggered by food sticking and burning at the bottom of the pot, but there are other issues you may need to troubleshoot as well.