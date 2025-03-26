Use Your Instant Pot To Proof Bread And Cut The Rise Time In Half (Or More)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to tell who's more nervous during bread week on "The Great British Baking Show" — the bakers or the viewers. At least one of the bakers is going to either under- or overproof their dough, leading to a look of scorn from judge Paul Hollywood. Instead of using the proofing drawers each baker is provided, they should try using the yogurt making function on an Instant Pot to proof the dough properly and save some precious time.

Proofing dough is a required step in making bread since it's the step that can make the difference between your bread coming out fluffy and airy or doughy and tough. This is the point when the dough is left to rise or, more accurately, ferment by allowing the yeast or sourdough starter to act on the starches and sugars, creating those all-important air pockets.

In order to activate the yeast or sourdough culture, you need to place the dough in an environment that's slightly warmer than room temperature but not so warm that the dough rises too quickly and then collapses. Most bakers say the ideal temperature is somewhere between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. With traditional methods, you'll need one to two hours for that first proof, but the Instant Pot can achieve this in half the time.