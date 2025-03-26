Use Your Instant Pot To Proof Bread And Cut The Rise Time In Half (Or More)
It's hard to tell who's more nervous during bread week on "The Great British Baking Show" — the bakers or the viewers. At least one of the bakers is going to either under- or overproof their dough, leading to a look of scorn from judge Paul Hollywood. Instead of using the proofing drawers each baker is provided, they should try using the yogurt making function on an Instant Pot to proof the dough properly and save some precious time.
Proofing dough is a required step in making bread since it's the step that can make the difference between your bread coming out fluffy and airy or doughy and tough. This is the point when the dough is left to rise or, more accurately, ferment by allowing the yeast or sourdough starter to act on the starches and sugars, creating those all-important air pockets.
In order to activate the yeast or sourdough culture, you need to place the dough in an environment that's slightly warmer than room temperature but not so warm that the dough rises too quickly and then collapses. Most bakers say the ideal temperature is somewhere between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. With traditional methods, you'll need one to two hours for that first proof, but the Instant Pot can achieve this in half the time.
Finding the right spot for proofing is tricky
There are several ways to proof bread, either by covering it with a kitchen towel and placing it just outside a warm oven with the door open or by buying a proofing box from brands like Cozy Bread. Some think the best place in your kitchen to proof bread is in the oven with only the light on to bring it to the right temperature range.
If you use the low setting for the yogurt making function of your Instant Pot, you'll be able to proof your dough at just the right temperature. All you need to do is put the dough into the insert and cover it with a plate, glass lid, or aluminum foil. Do not use the top of your Instant Pot — the dough can rise too quickly and stick to the mechanisms inside the lid. After a half hour, you can check and see if the dough has doubled; if not, check every 10 minutes. It should take no more than one hour. Sourdough may take a bit longer.
If you don't have an Instant Pot, other brands with a yogurt making function include Midea and Breville. Before you buy one or use the one you have, double check to make sure the yogurt making temperature is within the desired range or that the device allows you to adjust the temperature of the yogurt function. And if you don't own or want to purchase a multi-cooker, your air fryer is another shortcut to proofing bread.