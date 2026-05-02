For Fall-Apart BBQ Chicken Thighs, Use This Appliance

While some prefer oven-baked baby back ribs or succulent pulled pork drenched in sauce, these offerings pale in comparison to well-cooked BBQ chicken thighs. Fattier than white meat, yet leaner than most cuts of barbecue-worthy pork and steak, this poultry offers all the tender, juicy, flavorful goodness you're expecting without a greasy finish. Plus, chicken thighs tend to be much less expensive than many cuts of beef or pork.

In fact, the only pitfall to barbecuing chicken thighs may be the risk of them drying out before they soak up all that beautifully rich, tangy, smoky flavor. Enter the Instant Pot, the pressure cooker's less temperamental cousin. With safety features and cooking functions neatly displayed on a digital interface on the front, the Instant Pot can build very high pressure at relatively low temperatures to cook your chicken thighs to perfection, imbuing them with flavor without robbing them of their moisture.

High-pressure cooking also means your chicken thighs only need about 10 minutes to become glossy and tender, though the Instant Pot requires time to pressurize and another 30 minutes to depressurize. However, oven-roasted thighs also take about 40 minutes and require basting and flipping at regular intervals, while the Instant Pot doesn't, saving you time and effort. The only other step you might take is to put the thighs under your oven's broiler or on the grill for a few minutes to caramelize the sauce and help it better adhere to the meat, though that's optional if you prefer a saucy, gloriously messy bite of barbecue.