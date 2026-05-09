You've Heard Of Cacio E Pepe For Pasta. Now It's Time To Try It With Potatoes
Getting creative with food isn't just about enjoying new foods. It's also about taking classic recipes and techniques and giving them a creative twist. When it comes to cacio e pepe, a signature dish of Rome, the first thing that usually comes to mind is pasta. Instead, take this simple-yet-flavorful dish and turn it into a creative upgrade for roasted potatoes.
Traditionally made with pasta, its starchy water, black pepper, and Pecorino Romano cheese, cacio e pepe is a simple dish. This potato hack is equally simple; just make a cacio e pepe sauce and pour it over potatoes, giving them a rich, savory elegance that perfectly balances potatoes' rustic starchiness.
Start by roasting your potatoes of choice. Yukon golds are great thanks to their creamy texture and thin skin that crisps nicely while roasting; you can crisp up roasted potatoes further with an easy flour trick. While the potatoes roast, build your sauce. Heat some olive oil in a pan, add some grated Pecorino Romano, and stir until it's melted, smooth, and creamy. Then, toss in black pepper and season with salt. When everything is well mixed, taste and adjust your seasonings. When it's good to go, pour it over your potatoes and enjoy.
Roasted potatoes are just the beginning
Cooks love working with potatoes because they're a great vehicle for delivering a wide variety of flavors. They pair beautifully with many sauces, from rich and hearty gravies to a light and delicate béarnaise, and take well to an assortment of cheeses, spices, and herbs. There is no end to the flavor profiles they let you create; think cheesy scalloped potatoes, for example, and loaded baked potatoes topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, broccoli, and chives.
Additionally, a wide variety of cooking methods lets your creativity run wild — in other words, don't limit cacio e pepe potatoes to pouring a sauce over roasted Yukons (although you don't have to worry about leftovers with this killer option). Instead, turn your next scalloped potatoes into a cacio e pepe masterpiece; swap out gravy for a cacio e pepe sauce next time you serve mashed potatoes; or make a cacio e pepe dip for tater tots and homemade french fries. Go wild, and let this historic sauce stretch the limits of your potato repertoire.
While cacio e pepe is ideal for potatoes, you can also experiment with other vegetables, such as roasted zucchini, sauteed asparagus, or cabbage steaks. Proteins, including grilled steak or roast chicken, pair beautifully with the cheesy, peppery flavor of cacio e pepe as well. Once you master making the sauce, go ahead and stretch your culinary muscles.