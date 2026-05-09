You've Heard Of Cacio E Pepe For Pasta. Now It's Time To Try It With Potatoes

Getting creative with food isn't just about enjoying new foods. It's also about taking classic recipes and techniques and giving them a creative twist. When it comes to cacio e pepe, a signature dish of Rome, the first thing that usually comes to mind is pasta. Instead, take this simple-yet-flavorful dish and turn it into a creative upgrade for roasted potatoes.

Traditionally made with pasta, its starchy water, black pepper, and Pecorino Romano cheese, cacio e pepe is a simple dish. This potato hack is equally simple; just make a cacio e pepe sauce and pour it over potatoes, giving them a rich, savory elegance that perfectly balances potatoes' rustic starchiness.

Start by roasting your potatoes of choice. Yukon golds are great thanks to their creamy texture and thin skin that crisps nicely while roasting; you can crisp up roasted potatoes further with an easy flour trick. While the potatoes roast, build your sauce. Heat some olive oil in a pan, add some grated Pecorino Romano, and stir until it's melted, smooth, and creamy. Then, toss in black pepper and season with salt. When everything is well mixed, taste and adjust your seasonings. When it's good to go, pour it over your potatoes and enjoy.