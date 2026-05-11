The Bold-Flavored Campbell's Soup Packing 32 Grams Of Protein Per Can

When you need to get more protein in your diet, you might increase your chicken intake, add more beef or pork to your weekly dinner rotation, or eat more beans. But chili is the protein-packed dish you're probably overlooking. Campbell's Cajun Style Chili has 32 grams of protein per can and 560 calories. There are roughly two servings in a can, so you can split it between two meals throughout the day or enjoy the whole can as a more filling meal.

While some canned chili is better than others, it's a food that requires hardly any prep work and packs a pretty big amount of protein per can. This Campbell's chili contains kidney beans, beef, and pork (Andouille sausage), so you're getting multiple protein sources. And it's ready to eat from the can, so if you're in a time crunch, you can just heat it up or microwave it. This chili also has green peppers and is coated in a tomato puree, so it has a big, zesty flavor. Other Campbell's chili also have high amounts of protein, including the white bean chicken chili and spicy Mexican-style chili, which both contain 31 grams per can.