The Bold-Flavored Campbell's Soup Packing 32 Grams Of Protein Per Can
When you need to get more protein in your diet, you might increase your chicken intake, add more beef or pork to your weekly dinner rotation, or eat more beans. But chili is the protein-packed dish you're probably overlooking. Campbell's Cajun Style Chili has 32 grams of protein per can and 560 calories. There are roughly two servings in a can, so you can split it between two meals throughout the day or enjoy the whole can as a more filling meal.
While some canned chili is better than others, it's a food that requires hardly any prep work and packs a pretty big amount of protein per can. This Campbell's chili contains kidney beans, beef, and pork (Andouille sausage), so you're getting multiple protein sources. And it's ready to eat from the can, so if you're in a time crunch, you can just heat it up or microwave it. This chili also has green peppers and is coated in a tomato puree, so it has a big, zesty flavor. Other Campbell's chili also have high amounts of protein, including the white bean chicken chili and spicy Mexican-style chili, which both contain 31 grams per can.
How to dress up your Campbell's chili
Regardless of which Campbell's chili you choose, you could easily take it to the next level. For the Cajun-style chili, try pairing it with brown rice and sour cream, then top with a little shredded cheddar. For the Cajun-style chili, pair it with brown rice and sour cream, and finish it with a little shredded cheddar on top. This will boost the calorie count (the Cajun chili has just 250 calories per serving) for a more filling, well-balanced meal. The white bean chicken chili also works well with brown rice flavored with cilantro and lime juice, plus sour cream and salsa verde on top. And any of Campbell's chilis can be spooned over tortilla chips with cheese for an easy, protein-packed version of nachos.
When adding to the chili, keep an eye on sodium intake. Canned soup tends to be salty, and this chili is no exception — one serving of the Cajun-style chili has 750 milligrams of sodium. To help balance that out, focus on lower-sodium add-ins. Skip seasoned rice, which is often higher in sodium than plain rice, and season it yourself instead.