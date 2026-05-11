Buy This Kirkland Canned Tuna — You're Better Off Avoiding The Other Brands

Canned fish is a convenient and delicious way to enjoy a fulfilling meal. This economical, high-protein seafood is on the rise in popularity, and there are many great canned fish brands out there you can hop on the trend with. However, with tinned fish comes the risk of exposure to mercury. Mercury is a natural element found in just about any fish — and the bigger the fish, the higher the amount of mercury. Small amounts are fine, but overconsumption can be harmful. Though a very popular and delicious fish, tuna — especially albacore — contains quite a high level of mercury compared to other fish we eat. Certain brands on the shelves have higher mercury levels, but there is one Costco brand that's safer to add to your cart: the Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna.

The Kirkland canned albacore tuna is produced by the Bumble Bee brand, whose canned tuna contains a lower mercury content than other brands' albacore tuna, according to a Consumer Reports study. While it's not exactly clear how much mercury people can have, the FDA categorizes fish with up to .46 ppm of mercury as "good choices" if you consume one serving a week. Too much mercury in the body can post health risks, and some food safety experts believe pregnant people should avoid canned tuna altogether due to unpredictable mercury spikes in individual cans.

Based on mercury content, Consumer Reports recommends up to two 5-ounce cans per week of Bumble Bee's albacore for nonpregnant adults, and only one can weekly from four other big brands. Of course, be cautious of how much tuna you're consuming every week, but if you're eating the Kirkland brand tuna, rest assured it's a better choice.