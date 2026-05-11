For A Super Refreshing Mojito To Beat The Heat, Add This Hydrating Fruit

If you love experimenting with affordable ways to give your favorite cocktails a bougie upgrade, watermelon mojitos might just be your go to drink this summer. Mojitos are already fairly light and refreshing, with the subtle bite of white rum, tangy simple syrup, lime juice, and the cool brightness of freshly muddled mint (or skip muddling for a lighter tasting mojito). Adding watermelon to the mix adds a touch more sweetness, along with crisp, slightly floral undertones and lots of delicious hydration since watermelons are 92% water.

This upgrade is a simple one, and a fantastic way to use up leftover watermelon after a barbecue. After buzzing the watermelon into a smooth puree in your food processor (rind and seeds removed, of course), it's just a matter of straining out the solids so your mojitos aren't grainy. You only need an ounce or two of sweet watermelon juice to infuse your cocktail with plenty of flavor and a splash of gorgeous fuschia color — perfect for porch-sipping on a warm summer evening.

To try this combination without purchasing a whole watermelon, you can buy watermelon juice by the bottle, which is also a great option for making these mojitos as batch cocktails. While you can make classic mojitos by the pitcher, add watermelon juice right before you enjoy your cocktail. Otherwise, the watermelon juice may separate and oxidize, unpleasantly affecting the appearance and flavor of your drink.