For Tender Melt-In-Your-Mouth Prime Rib, Use This Tried-And-True Method

No one wants a dry steak. To really indulge in its tenderness the way it was meant to be enjoyed, you can make a melt-in-your-mouth prime rib by just cooking the steak on a rotisserie. Besides achieving a satisfying tenderness, the process can help enhance the flavors and lock in the juices with the help of self-basting, which is what you'd want for a perfect bite. But perhaps everyone's favorite part is how the rotisserie method allows a crisp exterior without losing the succulence from the inside, making the meal even more satisfying. After all, food is more than flavor; it's also all about texture. Though it's easy to make a mistake when cooking prime rib, this technique is all you need for it to finish strong — especially compared to grilling it, which can potentially result in uneven cooking.

Even though you commonly see chicken cooked with the rotisserie method, it's not a bad idea to use it on steaks, as well. The spices seep into the prime rib and infuse the meat right through its core, so the flavors don't just stay on the exterior. However, beginners might find it a bit challenging to work with a rotisserie, as it requires a bit of an adjustment. But once you have it in the bag, a more flavorful and juicier prime rib awaits.