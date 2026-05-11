For Tender Melt-In-Your-Mouth Prime Rib, Use This Tried-And-True Method
No one wants a dry steak. To really indulge in its tenderness the way it was meant to be enjoyed, you can make a melt-in-your-mouth prime rib by just cooking the steak on a rotisserie. Besides achieving a satisfying tenderness, the process can help enhance the flavors and lock in the juices with the help of self-basting, which is what you'd want for a perfect bite. But perhaps everyone's favorite part is how the rotisserie method allows a crisp exterior without losing the succulence from the inside, making the meal even more satisfying. After all, food is more than flavor; it's also all about texture. Though it's easy to make a mistake when cooking prime rib, this technique is all you need for it to finish strong — especially compared to grilling it, which can potentially result in uneven cooking.
Even though you commonly see chicken cooked with the rotisserie method, it's not a bad idea to use it on steaks, as well. The spices seep into the prime rib and infuse the meat right through its core, so the flavors don't just stay on the exterior. However, beginners might find it a bit challenging to work with a rotisserie, as it requires a bit of an adjustment. But once you have it in the bag, a more flavorful and juicier prime rib awaits.
Cooking prime rib on a rotisserie
After dressing the prime rib with your favorite spices, you'll want to make sure that the grill is ready by setting the heat to at least 500 degrees Fahrenheit while securing the steak onto the rotisserie fork. Don't forget to place an aluminum drip pan underneath the steak to collect the meat's juices while it roasts. It's also a good idea to keep the grill covered to create an oven-like environment that allows the rib to cook evenly. This also helps shorten cooking time, especially if you're working with a large cut.
A meat thermometer can be handy here if you want to check your food for doneness, but you'll still want to keep an eye on the steak in order to avoid overcooking. You should also let the steak rest after cooking it for roughly 15 to 20 minutes to ensure the succulence stays intact, allowing you to truly enjoy the fruits of your labor. There are some indoor grills in the market made exactly for this; but if you don't have a suitable grill, there's always the oven, which some use to recreate a chicken rotisserie. No matter your method, there are many paths to get you to a melt-in-your-mouth prime rib!