What Sets French Bakeries Abroad Apart From Ones In The US?

Visit France once and chances are extremely high you'll set foot in a bakery (and likely more than one) — and if you hail from the States, you'll probably notice some immediate differences. Of course, the selection will be different: While Americans are hardly unfamiliar with croissants, you'll find things that are rare in the U.S., like a praline brioche. But there are also key differences that aren't immediately apparent, like the laws to keep bakery quality high, and the general culture around bakeries.

Let's start with the regulations. If you run a bakery (a boulangerie) in France, you'll have to follow certain laws. First, the bread must be made on-site, so French bakeries will never be selling mass-produced industrial bread or sweets, something that seems to be happening more in the U.S. In France, most breads can legally only be made with flour, yeast, water, and salt, and no preservatives or additives. This means that French bread doesn't last long (hence the French practice of buying it daily), and what's on sale in a bakery is generally baked fresh everyday. The laws go into far more detail, too: Even the length of French baguettes is regulated.

In the U.S., there aren't really comparable rules regulating bakeries, so bread can be made with all sorts of additives, as long as they're legal for human consumption. This means preservatives can be used, so bread may last for a few days, but it'll also be less fresh.