If you keep only one "fancy" cookie in your back pocket, make it sablé — the buttery French shortbread that ranks number four on Martha Stewart's list of all‑time favorite desserts on her website. A specialty of Normandy, the name sablé means sand, which is a nod to its delicate, melt‑in‑your‑mouth crumb. Unlike standard shortbread, sablés include egg yolks and a touch more sugar, giving the cookie a richer color and a sweeter snap.

Martha Stewart loves sablés because of their delicate buttery texture, sandy crumb, and perfectly balanced sugary flavor. Plus, they work great as a blank canvas for chocolate icing or a thick layer of jam. That balance of richness and restraint is exactly what makes sablés so versatile — they're elegant enough for an elevated holiday dinner but also simple enough for everyday tea or an after-work snack. In general, Martha Stewart doesn't miss when it comes to knowing what to eat and how, be it her favorite cocktails or recipes that never go out of style, so we trust her on her cookie recommendations!