Turn Off Your Oven: For Juicier Prime Rib, Reach For This Kitchen Appliance Instead

All home chefs know that there is an art to making mouth-watering prime rib. You can follow the steps that restaurants use for perfect prime rib every time, which usually involve an oven. And since prime rib has a reputation for being pricey and tricky to prepare, it's tempting to stick to the classic oven preparation method, but thinking outside the box can pay off. If you're searching for the method that offers the juiciest prime rib ever to grace your kitchen with its presence, turn to your slow cooker.

Of all the unusual foods you wouldn't think to toss into your slow cooker, prime rib makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Slow cookers trap heat and support the breakdown of collagen, which gives this prized cut of meat an exceptionally juicy texture. This method also gives the meat an opportunity to absorb the flavors and seasonings in the pot. It also frees up oven space for any side dishes you plan to prepare.