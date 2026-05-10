How To Layer Nachos Like A Pro So Your Chips Stay Crispy

Have you ever enjoyed a plate of nachos only to find the bottom-most layer of chips soggy and inedible? Most of what makes foolproof nachos for any game day event or party delicious is the intrinsic combination of hot and cold toppings on perfectly crunchy tortilla chips — whether they're situated on the top or bottom of your plate. To ensure you're building your nacho platter the right way, make sure to first layer your chips with shredded cheese.

Add a thin layer of hand-grated cheese, such as Monterey Jack, cheddar, or Oaxaca, to the top of each chip, then heat them in the oven or microwave. Once this first layer of cheese melts, top your chips with warm toppings, such as seasoned ground beef, beans, and warm cheese sauce, before adding another small amount of shredded cheese and reheating.

Adding an even amount of shredded cheese before and after adding all other ingredients creates a secure barrier between heartier, saucy toppings, and between all the cold extras you inevitably add before serving such as guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Thanks to not one, but two strategic layers of melted cheese, moisture-rich toppings can no longer drip down and turn your chips into a soggy mess. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to prepare your next batch of nachos so they stay crispy from the first bite to the last.