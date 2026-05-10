How To Layer Nachos Like A Pro So Your Chips Stay Crispy
Have you ever enjoyed a plate of nachos only to find the bottom-most layer of chips soggy and inedible? Most of what makes foolproof nachos for any game day event or party delicious is the intrinsic combination of hot and cold toppings on perfectly crunchy tortilla chips — whether they're situated on the top or bottom of your plate. To ensure you're building your nacho platter the right way, make sure to first layer your chips with shredded cheese.
Add a thin layer of hand-grated cheese, such as Monterey Jack, cheddar, or Oaxaca, to the top of each chip, then heat them in the oven or microwave. Once this first layer of cheese melts, top your chips with warm toppings, such as seasoned ground beef, beans, and warm cheese sauce, before adding another small amount of shredded cheese and reheating.
Adding an even amount of shredded cheese before and after adding all other ingredients creates a secure barrier between heartier, saucy toppings, and between all the cold extras you inevitably add before serving such as guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Thanks to not one, but two strategic layers of melted cheese, moisture-rich toppings can no longer drip down and turn your chips into a soggy mess. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to prepare your next batch of nachos so they stay crispy from the first bite to the last.
The best way to layer nachos for maximum flavor and texture
To create the crispiest nachos possible, use thick-cut tortilla chips. You can also pop your chips in a moderately tempered oven for five minutes to give them an extra-crunchy bite. Then, once you're ready to build your nacho platter, there are two worthwhile techniques that almost always guarantee crispy chips each and every time.
The sheet pan technique for perfectly crisp nachos involves spreading out your tortilla chips on a sheet pan to ensure your choice of shredded cheese covers the maximum amount of surface area. Once melted, add a decent amount of warm extras to each chip, followed by another layer of shredded cheese, before heating everything again in your oven. This way, when you're ready to dig in, two layers of shredded cheese are perfectly melted on every single chip. Now you have the green light to add chilled extras, including five-ingredient pico de gallo and sour cream.
Alternatively, if you'd rather create a more layered platter, stack your nachos in a large casserole dish or cast-iron pan. This layering technique is similar to how you build a classic lasagna casserole. Start with the bottom-most layer of chips, add on your cheese and meat, followed by another layer of chips with the same toppings, then some extra cheese, and finally heat everything together. With this method, your chips stay perfectly crispy and protected against your favorite moisture-rich toppings.