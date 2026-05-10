Most People Skip This Pork Cut But It's Secretly Packing Major Flavor

Classic cuts of pork, like chops and tenderloin, undoubtedly have their place in your lineup of reliable dinner recipes. Yet, if you're looking for some novelty, there's one seriously underrated cut of pork that's worth your time: the snout. Yes, the nose of the pig.

While you'll find it in some Southern and Cajun dishes (perhaps due to its popularity in Caribbean food, which influences Cajun cuisine), a good chunk of people would probably balk at the idea of eating it. Yet it's worth reconsidering, as it has a rich, meaty taste and can be cooked in a wide variety of ways. Unsurprisingly, it tastes like pork, but to get more specific, some have described it as being like a fatty piece of ham, or if cooked until crispy, it can be like pork rinds. Its relatively high level of skin and fat compared to other cuts of pork allows it to absorb seasonings pretty well, too.

As for how to cook it, methods with liquid stand out: slow cooking, stewing, smoking and braising are all recommended. This is likely due to the fact that the snout contains collagen, which needs moderate heat and extra time (think low and slow cooking) to break down, rewarding you with a rich, meaty final product after the collagen renders. Yet, it can also be fried; you might just want to choose the part that's further back (that is, away from the nostrils), as the front part has the skin and collagen which will be a bit tougher when fried.