This Fruity Cocktail Rim Adds The Subtle Sweetness You've Been Looking For

Adding a salt or sugar rim is a common way to boost the flavor of your favorite cocktails and mocktails, particularly for drinks such as margaritas, micheladas, and bloody Marys. As you sip, the sweetness or saltiness of the rim blends seamlessly with the sugary, sour, or savory contents of the drink. For a fun spin on a sweet rim, why not take things up a notch with a fruit puree instead of using plain sugar? While fairly simple to execute, there are a few helpful tips you might want to follow to ensure you don't end up with a sticky mess on the outside of your glass.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Kaitlyn Stewart, author of "Three Cheers — Cocktails Three Ways: Classics, Riffs, and Zero-Proof Sips," provided some expert advice for adding a fruit puree rim to your cocktail. One of the most important tips is to be mindful of the consistency. According to Stewart, "some purees are far too [liquidy] and will make more of a mess than it's worth." Fruit puree is simply cooked fruit that is blended or mashed until it has a smooth consistency, though water and sugar might be added to help blend and sweeten it. Whether homemade or store-bought, some purees have a thinner consistency than others, often due to added liquid. For your unique cocktail rim, steer clear of watery purees and opt for one with a thicker consistency to avoid it dripping down your glass.