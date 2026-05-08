The Trick To Chinese Restaurant-Style Chicken Is Already In Your Pantry
Chinese restaurant-style chicken has these distinct umami-forward notes that will make you hooked at first bite. Aside from knowing the technique you need for the most tender stir-fried meat, a Chinese-style bird requires a crucial component to create a nice golden exterior, and it's all about the starch. So, Chowhound spoke with two experts who exclusively told us all you need to know when using this pantry staple. "Using cornstarch is a traditional Chinese coating for fried chicken," said Herman Ng, owner of Xo Brasserie in Charleston, South Carolina. "We've added all-purpose flour and potato starch to our breading mix to give it a longer-lasting crunch that holds up even when we stir-fry it with sauces." This is akin to using starch as a swap for flour, which is commonly practiced when frying food.
Rich Wang, chef-owner of Minyoli in Chicago (@minyoli.chicago on Instagram) and certified noodle artisan, also shared his technique with starch. "I would mix with either tapioca starch, potato starch, or sweet potato starch to get a lighter crunch," he said. "For crispy deep-fry chicken, you need more liquid component in the marinate/brine because the cooking method is more dehydrating, and the amount of starch used is similarly higher than that of stir-fry."
However, don't be too rash when adding starch — more doesn't always mean better, especially in cooking. Adding way more than recommended will make the texture rubbery instead of crispy, which negates the entire purpose of the addition. Here's how to ensure you get that perfect finish.
Create the perfect Chinese restaurant-style chicken with starch
"I typically use around 1 tablespoon of cornstarch to ¼ cup of water. This thins out the slurry and prevents a gummy result," said Herman Ng. Adding cornstarch should come after the liquids and seasoning when making this marinade, which he noted should be smooth and water-like. Marinating chicken is even more important when it comes to stir-fry recipes, and it's a common mistake not to do it the right way.
"Stir-fry is a vigorous cooking technique; without proper marinating, the chicken will dry out and have an unappealing texture," Rich Wang mentioned. However, it's not always better to marinate food for longer. A solid 30 minutes should be enough for the marinade to really cling to the meat. Otherwise, you might ruin your marinated chicken.
After coating the poultry with a thin layer of marinade, you should oil-blanch it first before frying. Blanching is a quick dip into hot liquid (in this case, oil) for around 30 seconds to a minute. The layer of marinade becomes a light barrier that helps lock in moisture. Double-frying is another thing that helps achieve that Chinese restaurant-style chicken quality. "The liquid in your chicken marinade/brine will continue to hydrate the surface dredge after first-fry," said Wang. "Second frying will remove excess surface moisture and ensure a more long-lasting crisp."