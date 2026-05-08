The Trick To Chinese Restaurant-Style Chicken Is Already In Your Pantry

Chinese restaurant-style chicken has these distinct umami-forward notes that will make you hooked at first bite. Aside from knowing the technique you need for the most tender stir-fried meat, a Chinese-style bird requires a crucial component to create a nice golden exterior, and it's all about the starch. So, Chowhound spoke with two experts who exclusively told us all you need to know when using this pantry staple. "Using cornstarch is a traditional Chinese coating for fried chicken," said Herman Ng, owner of Xo Brasserie in Charleston, South Carolina. "We've added all-purpose flour and potato starch to our breading mix to give it a longer-lasting crunch that holds up even when we stir-fry it with sauces." This is akin to using starch as a swap for flour, which is commonly practiced when frying food.

Rich Wang, chef-owner of Minyoli in Chicago (@minyoli.chicago on Instagram) and certified noodle artisan, also shared his technique with starch. "I would mix with either tapioca starch, potato starch, or sweet potato starch to get a lighter crunch," he said. "For crispy deep-fry chicken, you need more liquid component in the marinate/brine because the cooking method is more dehydrating, and the amount of starch used is similarly higher than that of stir-fry."

However, don't be too rash when adding starch — more doesn't always mean better, especially in cooking. Adding way more than recommended will make the texture rubbery instead of crispy, which negates the entire purpose of the addition. Here's how to ensure you get that perfect finish.