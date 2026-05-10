The Reason Five Guys Burgers Are So Delicious Might Be Hiding In Its Mayo

You stop in at Five Guys, munch on some free peanuts while you wait for your order, and then you start thinking: Why do the burgers always taste so delicious? Five Guys has plenty of secrets, and the key is indeed a secret condiment that has been hiding in plain sight. It's all in the special mayonnaise. Heinz makes a mayo blend exclusively for Five Guys. According to Taste of Home, Five Guys tested 16 different mayos before landing on its iconic Heinz recipe. It now uses the winning mayo at every location, so it tastes the same, no matter where you get this burger and condiment. Try using the mayo with your fries, too, for a delicious dipping sauce.

You can see on Five Guys' menu online that the mayo is listed as "Heinz mayo," a nod to the unique collaboration between Five Guys and Heinz. It's a particularly thick and heavy recipe, and that may be why it tastes so good. The nutrition information reveals that one serving of its mayo has 113.10 calories and 12.3 grams of fat. That explains the deliciousness. The only question left is, if we can't buy it from Five Guys, how can we recreate it at home?