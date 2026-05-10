The Reason Five Guys Burgers Are So Delicious Might Be Hiding In Its Mayo
You stop in at Five Guys, munch on some free peanuts while you wait for your order, and then you start thinking: Why do the burgers always taste so delicious? Five Guys has plenty of secrets, and the key is indeed a secret condiment that has been hiding in plain sight. It's all in the special mayonnaise. Heinz makes a mayo blend exclusively for Five Guys. According to Taste of Home, Five Guys tested 16 different mayos before landing on its iconic Heinz recipe. It now uses the winning mayo at every location, so it tastes the same, no matter where you get this burger and condiment. Try using the mayo with your fries, too, for a delicious dipping sauce.
You can see on Five Guys' menu online that the mayo is listed as "Heinz mayo," a nod to the unique collaboration between Five Guys and Heinz. It's a particularly thick and heavy recipe, and that may be why it tastes so good. The nutrition information reveals that one serving of its mayo has 113.10 calories and 12.3 grams of fat. That explains the deliciousness. The only question left is, if we can't buy it from Five Guys, how can we recreate it at home?
Make a copycat Five Guys mayonnaise at home
Unfortunately, it appears that Five Guys doesn't give away or sell its Heinz mayo to the public. The only way to get some is to order food and get it on the side. That makes its mayo that much more special. But you need that special sauce if you're going to make your own Five Guys burger at home.
Heinz does sell its own mayo in stores, but shoppers claim it's just not the same as Five Guys' Heinz mayo. A self-identified Five Guys employee chimed in on Reddit, claiming that its mayo is Heinz but with extra egg yolks. Another shopper claims Kewpie mayonnaise comes the closest to tasting like Five Guys' version. The calorie and fat content are similar, so that may be why it tastes the closest.
According to Five Guys' ingredients list, its mayo contains soybean oil, egg yolks, distilled vinegar, cider vinegar, water, high-fructose corn syrup, salt, mustard, and extractives of black pepper. Oil, egg yolks, and vinegar should make up most of the recipe, with a little sugar or corn syrup, mustard, and a pinch of black pepper. If you want to make the burger sauce Five Guys uses, try mixing ketchup, mayo, relish, and salt and pepper.