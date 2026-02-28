Make Identical Five Guys Burgers At Home Using This Simple In-House Method

Anyone who loves Five Guys knows that there is some magic going on in those burgers. It turns out, one of Five Guys' secrets is actually the way in which the chain cooks the patties, and once you know how it's done, it becomes all too easy to recreate your favorite fast food burger at home.

Other burgers may be thicker and aim for a slightly pink center, but Five Guys always cooks its meat well done with a slightly thinner surface area and that creates the signature crispy crust on the outside. In order to make Five Guys-style burgers at home, you want to first form round patties with ground beef (you can also pick raw plant-based options). Make sure to shape and form the patties by hand the way the chain does.

The meat at Five Guys is always fresh, never frozen so skip the burger patties in the freezer aisle and use ground beef instead. Place these hand-rounded patties on a seasoned grill with no oil (Five Guys cooks them on grills seasoned with nothing but the meat's natural fat and juice), and once they start to look gray, flip them over, and press them with a burger press. If you have no burger press at home, a spatula will do the trick, just don't press too hard as these aren't smash burgers.