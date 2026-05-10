Planting This Next To Your Cucumbers Will Give You A Way Healthier Harvest

If your favorite part of summer is creating a fresh cucumber salad full of flair and flavor, then you may enjoy the process of growing your own. Not only are cucumbers fairly easy to grow, cultivating them at home pretty much guarantees a fresh, high-quality product. Of course, the second you plant anything outdoors, pests immediately try to commandeer your hard work for their own benefit. That's where using companion planting to your advantage comes into play. Companion planting involves cultivating plants that benefit each other side by side so both can thrive — though sometimes one plant benefits more than the other, as is the case with cucumbers and nasturtiums.

Nasturtiums have bright yellow or orange trumpet-shaped flowers that look a little like cucumber blossoms, meaning pollinators that like one will also pollinate the other. Additionally, nasturtiums are often a greater temptation to pests like squash bugs and cucumber beetles than your cucumber plants, meaning the pests will leave your cukes alone in favor of attacking the nasturtium vines. However, that doesn't mean your nasturtiums are out of luck — they're also well-loved by ladybugs, hoverflies, and other beneficial insects that feast on pests intent on destroying your garden. Vining nasturtiums growing across the ground also lightly shade the soil from the sun, reducing the chance of weeds taking root that could choke out your cucumber crop.