This New Twist On Caesar Salad Brings A Crisp Crunch And Refreshing Taste
A classic, restaurant-style Caesar salad is hard to beat. It's loaded with creamy Caesar dressing, rich Parmesan cheese, and crunchy croutons set over a bed of almost-flavorless romaine lettuce — meaning you really only taste the good stuff. The lettuce can add some crunch, but the croutons do most of the heavy lifting. However, if you want to add some extra crunch or replace the croutons with a lower-carb option, try making this salad with cucumbers in place of romaine lettuce.
Cucumbers are a high-fiber, low-calorie food; they're loaded with vitamins and minerals, including electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, as well as vitamins A, C, and K. Plus, they're mild in flavor the same way romaine lettuce is and packed with water for a hydrating meal, so building your Caesar salad with this crunchy, refreshing produce is an ideal way to upgrade it. For an easy version of the dish, you can grab store-bought dressing and pre-grated Parmesan, but for the best flavor or a healthier version, you can make your own Caesar dressing and buy a Parmesan block to grate right into the salad.
Swap lettuce for cucumbers in your crunchy Caesar salad
For an easy, ready-to-eat salad, slice or chop the cucumbers. Then, pack the cucumbers in a Mason jar, and add the dressing, Parmesan, and other ingredients right into the jar when you're ready to eat it. For additional flavor or a little extra texture, you can incorporate add-ins like seasoned bread crumbs, crumbled bacon or turkey bacon, chicken, or sliced or pickled red onion. Shake well to mix everything up and enjoy it right out of the jar.
Caesar dressing is not generally regarded as a good-for-you dressing option because it's made with high-fat, high-sodium ingredients like oil and anchovies, though you can also swap in sardines or use capers for a veg-friendly version. However, you can make a healthier version of the dressing yourself and mimic that classic Caesar salad flavor. The easiest way to do this is to prepare a homemade dressing made from plain Greek yogurt. You can still add in the traditional flavor elements, like anchovies (just be mindful that they're high in salt), lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard, which will give the dressing a bright, savory, umami flavor but with far less fat and calories. You can even add a little hot sauce for a spicy kick.