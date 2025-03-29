This New Twist On Caesar Salad Brings A Crisp Crunch And Refreshing Taste

A classic, restaurant-style Caesar salad is hard to beat. It's loaded with creamy Caesar dressing, rich Parmesan cheese, and crunchy croutons set over a bed of almost-flavorless romaine lettuce — meaning you really only taste the good stuff. The lettuce can add some crunch, but the croutons do most of the heavy lifting. However, if you want to add some extra crunch or replace the croutons with a lower-carb option, try making this salad with cucumbers in place of romaine lettuce.

Cucumbers are a high-fiber, low-calorie food; they're loaded with vitamins and minerals, including electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, as well as vitamins A, C, and K. Plus, they're mild in flavor the same way romaine lettuce is and packed with water for a hydrating meal, so building your Caesar salad with this crunchy, refreshing produce is an ideal way to upgrade it. For an easy version of the dish, you can grab store-bought dressing and pre-grated Parmesan, but for the best flavor or a healthier version, you can make your own Caesar dressing and buy a Parmesan block to grate right into the salad.