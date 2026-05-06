Raising Cane's Mother's Day BOGO Deal Is Spreading Twice The Love
There comes a time of year when kids of all ages must consider how to honor mom, often in the most convenient, affordable way possible. Seriously, she might prefer it that way. And Raising Canes, the chicken finger juggernaut that beat the odds to soar to success, has just the deal to thank the matriarch in your own life this Mother's Day. The chain will offer buy one, get one free box combos this Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11.
For the uninitiated, the box combo comes with four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, Cane's sauce, and a 22-ounce fountain drink. A single box combo typically runs around $15, depending on location, and it isn't terrifically conducive to customization. The drinks are a little more varied, including Coca-Cola products like the titular soda, Sprite, and Dr Pepper, plus iced tea in varying degrees of sweetness, lemonade, and bottled water. Note that you might need to do just a little bit of advanced planning to score the two-for-one promo by joining the fast food chain's rewards program before May 10.
Securing a Caniac Club card for Raising Cane's Mother's Day deal (and future ones)
One will not necessarily be able to just pop in to Raising Cane's to score its Mother's Day special on the days of. You'll first have to sign up for the Raising Cane's Caniac Club by May 9 to snag the freebie. And you'll actually have to do so in-store, per the company's website. Plan your Raising Cane's visit for an off-peak time to avoid the rush and simply ask an employee at a participating location for a membership card. Then, be sure to register it online by the May 9 deadline so you can scan it on May 10 or 11 to score your buy one, get one box combo for Mother's Day.
You can ultimately link your Caniac Club account to your Raising Cane's mobile account, but you will need to go through the aforementioned motions first — provided you're not already part of the rewards program, of course. Not only will your Caniac Club card enable you to redeem the Mother's Day offer, you'll be set up to scan your way to future Caniac Club deals without jumping through any future hoops. National Chicken Finger Day, for example, seems to come earlier every year, so you'll already be ready to celebrate.