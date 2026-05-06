Raising Cane's Mother's Day BOGO Deal Is Spreading Twice The Love

There comes a time of year when kids of all ages must consider how to honor mom, often in the most convenient, affordable way possible. Seriously, she might prefer it that way. And Raising Canes, the chicken finger juggernaut that beat the odds to soar to success, has just the deal to thank the matriarch in your own life this Mother's Day. The chain will offer buy one, get one free box combos this Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11.

For the uninitiated, the box combo comes with four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, Cane's sauce, and a 22-ounce fountain drink. A single box combo typically runs around $15, depending on location, and it isn't terrifically conducive to customization. The drinks are a little more varied, including Coca-Cola products like the titular soda, Sprite, and Dr Pepper, plus iced tea in varying degrees of sweetness, lemonade, and bottled water. Note that you might need to do just a little bit of advanced planning to score the two-for-one promo by joining the fast food chain's rewards program before May 10.