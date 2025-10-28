Raising Cane's National Chicken Finger Day Is Bigger Than You Think

Beloved by children and adults alike, chicken fingers, nuggets, and tenders are regular menu items for many (the best brand of frozen chicken nuggets always has a spot in our freezer). While most days are a good day for the food favorite, July 27 is the best day for it. That's the date of National Chicken Finger Day, the creation of Raising Cane's restaurant chain — and the holiday has been putting competing restaurants on alert.

National Chicken Finger Day is the brainchild of Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, who almost gave the chain a totally different and very confusing name. Graves created the holiday in 2010 as a way to celebrate the one item on the menu, which is, of course, chicken fingers. On this holiday, Raising Cane's is known to decorate its locations and give away food, plus post giveaways on social media. July 27 was officially trademarked as National Chicken Finger Day in 2019, and so far, the chain has given away more than 150,000 chicken fingers to customers. While the giveaway of free fingers started out as a perk for Raising Cane's Caniac Club members, as of 2025, the holiday deal is now available to any customer who purchases a Box Combo on the holiday.