This Simple Pork Rib Test Tells You When They're Done Every Time

There are few things better for barbecue lovers to eat than juicy, tender ribs. Whether you slather them in thick sauce or season them with a simple rub of salt and pepper, the most important thing is to make sure they're cooked well. There's an easy test that will reveal if they've reached the perfect level of tenderness: the bend test.

Whether you're smoking, grilling, baking, or using a slow cooker to make tender ribs, all you need to do to make sure they're done is to use the bend test. To perform the test, slide a set of cooking tongs lengthwise from the end of the ribs to the center and lift the meat about six inches upward. If the rack bends into a U-shape and the meat forms cracks that are close to falling off, the ribs are done. If they're still rubbery, or the cracks are very small, you probably need to cook the ribs a little longer or slightly increase the temperature of your heat source.

There can be some debate about whether ribs should be fall-off-the-bone tender, or tender enough to pull the meat off the bone easily; generally, well-cooked ribs will not fall from the bone, but will still be tender and juicy. So, if the rack's rib meat is too mushy or falls apart, they're probably overcooked.