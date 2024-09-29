What Temperature Should Ribs Be Cooked To?

Ribs are some of the most popular dishes at a cookout. Everyone loves the way properly-cooked ribs fall right off the bone and are still tender and juicy. Whether it is oven-baked barbecue baby back ribs or smoky sweet barbecue beef short ribs, there are so many delicious ways to enjoy this dish.

Before ribs can be devoured, they need to be properly cooked, and that includes checking their internal temperature. Internal temperature can vary slightly depending on the size and how long they're cooked, but generally speaking, ribs should reach an internal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature applies to both pork and beef ribs. Overall, a good range to aim for is between 190 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. To check internal temperature, a food thermometer, instant-read thermometer, or thermometer probe will do the trick. These are easy to find online and in stores.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), both pork and beef ribs are safe to eat when the internal temperature is at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Ribs should also be allowed to rest for at least 3 minutes after being removed from their heat source, regardless of if they are pork or beef ribs. It is important to note that this temperature is just the minimum in order for the ribs to be safe to consume, but typically, as mentioned above, ribs will be at a higher internal temperature when they are finished cooking.

