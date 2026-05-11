The 6 Worst Viral Food Trends We've Seen In 2026 So Far
Social media has introduced us to some totally tasty viral food trends, like two-ingredient onion chips. One of my favorite recipes of such a kind the viral Trader Joe's one-pan dumpling bake, which involves combining several items from the grocery chain in one pan, for an easy and tasty meal. I love that you can also change up the ingredients you bake the dumplings with, so you can go for all kinds of flavor profiles. The recipe still lives in my weekly rotation, and I don't see it going anywhere anytime soon.
But for every viral hit that changes the home cooking game forever, there's bound to be some flops mixed in. Some trends don't ever catch on, but others actually turn into viral hits even with their flaws. I love learning new cooking tips and tricks, and I am always game to try a new, fun recipe, but 2026 has given us some food trends that I just can't bring myself to enjoy.
Some trends just don't have my preferred ingredients, and others have unexpected byproducts, unnecessary additives, or carry with them environmental concerns. In this writer's opinion, these trends miss the mark in one way or another. Let's get into it.
1. Snow ice cream
This Instagram trend allows people to make their own ice cream at home with just a couple of simple ingredients. First, use a kitchen bowl to make an imprint in some fresh backyard snow. Then, dump salt into the impression left in the snow by the bowl, to lower the freezing point and help freeze the ingredients quickly. Next, you add heavy whipping cream, sugar, and your favorite flavors, and mix until the texture reaches the desired thickness, and bam, you've got homemade ice cream with ingredients you might have already had sitting in your freezer. I love that part of it.
What I don't love is the impact of the trend. While this might seem like no big deal, salt is actually quite damaging to the environment and local ecosystems. This includes your lawn! When the snow eventually melts, that salt melts away with it, and is absorbed into the soil or runs off into waterways. Though this may seem small, this hack could slightly through off the salt content of your yard, possibly negatively affecting plant and animal life.
If you want to try this trend at home without affecting your backyard ecosystem, you could use a larger bowl filled with snow and mix in a smaller bowl inside it, or there are also plenty of other ways to make ice cream at home. This trend is not usually done with those modifications, so I'm out.
2. Pringles chocolate can
In this Instagram trend, snack makers are pouring melted chocolate chips into a full Pringles can, sealing it up, and popping it in the freezer to harden. Later, the tube is removed from the log, and the treat is cut into disks to share or for easier snacking. This sweet and savory combination requires only the two ingredients, and is relatively straightforward to make.
This take on a sweet and salty snack is honestly just not for me. Pringles are not quite crunchy enough for this to be satisfying (compared to something like a kettle chip), and I imagine biting into that massive cylinder would be a crumbly mess. I do love the mix of sweet and savory, though, so if it weren't for the next point, I would actually probably give this a try if someone else made it and offered me a slice.
My bigger concern is that the inside of Pringles cans is lined in plastic that's not intended to be heated. Because of this, the melted chocolate could potentially cause chemicals, as well as microplastics, to leach from the plastic into the chocolate.
Pringles cans can be used for all kinds of things, but for me, this trend is not one of them. Admittedly, if I were to just try this trend once, it might not have detrimental health effects, but after a lifetime of being told not to microwave plastic because heating it was bad, I'm going to pass on this one.
3. Soft serve margaritas
These Instagram-viral soft-serve margaritas are, well, pretty much exactly what they sound like. Margarita mix is frozen until it reaches the right texture and dolloped into a margarita glass or cup. A variety of flavors can be mixed in for cute, photo-worthy swirls. The colors are vibrant and summery while reaching a texture that gives it the opacity of true sorbet. I wish it tasted as good as it looks!
These frozen fruity treats have been taking my feed by storm as the weather gets nicer and the sun starts peeking out. Although I do fully admire the innovation and the new, fun way to enjoy a summer cocktail, I cannot join in on the hype. The thought of taking little bites of a tequila-forward margarita disguised as a sweet, tasty sorbet honestly sounds like more of a punishment than a fun summer cocktail should. My teeth are too sensitive, and I don't prefer tequila. For me personally, this feels like the worst of both worlds.
4. Stuffed pancakes
This Instagram trend is pretty straightforward. And the stuffed pancakes are easier to make than you might expect, which I suspect is what has given this trend so much traction. After a heavy pour of pancake batter into a pan, you lift the pancake up (letting the extra batter slide into the pan), add your fillings, and flip the pancake batter-down on top. Voila, the process is done. The variety of options, and customizable flavors and fillings, make these a fun twist on the breakfast classic.
Admittedly, I'm already not the biggest pancakes-for-breakfast fan. The high sugar load gives me a major crash and makes me want to take a nice long nap rather than get up and face the day. Stuffing pancakes with more sugar and sweetness would only increase this problem for me. I suppose a protein-heavy filling could be tried to give the meal some substance and bolster it up, but that doesn't seem to be the point. This trend just isn't my thing.
5. Sprite gummy bears
This viral Instagram trend takes sour candy to the next level. Sweet treat makers take their gummy or jelly candy of preference, be it Airheads, Gushers, or gummy bears, and soak them in Sprite overnight. The next day, the candies are popped in the freezer to harden, sometimes on parchment paper on a baking tray. After they freeze, they're ready to be consumed — with all their sour, crunchy satisfaction.
Not by this girl, though. My qualms with this trend are both with the ingredients and the preparation of them. I don't really like candy that doesn't have chocolate involved, so soaking it in soda overnight and then eating it frozen is not my jam. Sensitive teeth strike again. I prefer more of an ooey-gooey dessert experience, and don't have much of a taste for sour candy, so this trend was never going to hit home for me. I can imagine a filled candy like a gusher having a satisfying texture when frozen, though.
6. Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants
These Instagram viral Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants are one of many Costco pastry favorites to have shoppers in a frenzy. These went viral for their rich, caramelized flavor and absolute deliciousness when heated up, especially in the air fryer.
But if I were doing my own ranking of Costco pastries, these might not rank too highly. The flavors sound like they'd be good together. Sadly for me, this specific combination falls short. Texture is an element of food that I love to appreciate, and don't often find myself turned off by. With the combination of a flaky, crispy pastry like a croissant with something so rich and creamy and dense like a blueberry cheesecake, you kind of lose out on the textural experiences of both.
When it comes to combining food types, the results are hit or miss for me. My favorite ice cream is a strawberry cheesecake combination, so I'm definitely not always a hater. In that dessert, I feel like the textures of cheesecake and ice cream blend well together — similar to this blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tart recipe – where the outside maintains its crunch and the inside is rich and gooey. That's not the case here with this food trend, so I'm out.