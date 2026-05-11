The 6 Worst Viral Food Trends We've Seen In 2026 So Far

Social media has introduced us to some totally tasty viral food trends, like two-ingredient onion chips. One of my favorite recipes of such a kind the viral Trader Joe's one-pan dumpling bake, which involves combining several items from the grocery chain in one pan, for an easy and tasty meal. I love that you can also change up the ingredients you bake the dumplings with, so you can go for all kinds of flavor profiles. The recipe still lives in my weekly rotation, and I don't see it going anywhere anytime soon.

But for every viral hit that changes the home cooking game forever, there's bound to be some flops mixed in. Some trends don't ever catch on, but others actually turn into viral hits even with their flaws. I love learning new cooking tips and tricks, and I am always game to try a new, fun recipe, but 2026 has given us some food trends that I just can't bring myself to enjoy.

Some trends just don't have my preferred ingredients, and others have unexpected byproducts, unnecessary additives, or carry with them environmental concerns. In this writer's opinion, these trends miss the mark in one way or another. Let's get into it.