How Often Should You Replace Scrub Daddy Sponges?

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Folks with an affinity for canonically yellow Scrub Daddy sponges (as well as the pink Scrub Mommy variety) tend to really love the cleaning tool. They're just as effective as they are eye-catching. Why else would so many people save a special place for these colorful, smiling sponges on their carefully selected and styled kitchen sinks?

The Scrub Daddy's famed expression is also a clue to when you need a replacement. Once that smile begins to turn into a frown, and the material begins to fray, a new one is in order. Now, the company's formal guidance is that its juggernaut product's lifespan varies based on use cases. But whether you've used it on little more than tea cups or really gone to town on your stainless steel pans, those telltale signs of wear will speak for themselves.

When that wear appears is somewhat within your control. Although the company doesn't commit to a specific shelf life, it indicates that proper rinsing and drying after each use can help your Scrub Daddy last as long as possible. Skipping the bleach and similarly caustic chemicals should also help you get your scrubber's worth. Scrub Daddies have been known to remain in pretty good shape for a couple of months when kept in these optimal conditions. Being that most of us just don't approach household messes with scrubber retention in mind, keeping an eye out for those loose threads and droopy smirks are still your best bet.