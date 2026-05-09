How Often Should You Replace Scrub Daddy Sponges?
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Folks with an affinity for canonically yellow Scrub Daddy sponges (as well as the pink Scrub Mommy variety) tend to really love the cleaning tool. They're just as effective as they are eye-catching. Why else would so many people save a special place for these colorful, smiling sponges on their carefully selected and styled kitchen sinks?
The Scrub Daddy's famed expression is also a clue to when you need a replacement. Once that smile begins to turn into a frown, and the material begins to fray, a new one is in order. Now, the company's formal guidance is that its juggernaut product's lifespan varies based on use cases. But whether you've used it on little more than tea cups or really gone to town on your stainless steel pans, those telltale signs of wear will speak for themselves.
When that wear appears is somewhat within your control. Although the company doesn't commit to a specific shelf life, it indicates that proper rinsing and drying after each use can help your Scrub Daddy last as long as possible. Skipping the bleach and similarly caustic chemicals should also help you get your scrubber's worth. Scrub Daddies have been known to remain in pretty good shape for a couple of months when kept in these optimal conditions. Being that most of us just don't approach household messes with scrubber retention in mind, keeping an eye out for those loose threads and droopy smirks are still your best bet.
Extending the life of your Scrub Daddy
Scrub Daddy also makes a brick-shaped Big Daddy that the company advises can be carefully sliced down to size with a serrated knife. This can certainly extend the bigger block's life. Dividing the classic Sponge Daddy is a little trickier, both because it's smaller, and because its signature grin is designed for functionality. That smile is intended for you to grip as you wash, as well as for grasping things like utensils to clean both sides at once. So, were you to simply slice a Scrub Daddy in half horizontally, you'd be losing a bit of its intended efficiency.
Instead, you can slice your Scrub Daddy vertically through its center to create two more intact halves. The diminished volume might take a few uses to get accustomed to, but they'll actually still be a little thicker than something like a traditional scouring pad. The tailored sponges should also stand up perfectly fine to your everyday dishes. And both halves will keep smiling through the suds just the same — at least until that old scowl begins to appear and you can simply swap it with a happier new model. Do not forget to deep clean your kitchen scrubbers and sponges now and then, in any case. You can even sanitize your damp Scrub Daddy in the microwave for up to a minute.