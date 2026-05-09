The Simple Baking Mistake That's Leaving You With Crumbly, Sad Brownies
There's nothing more disappointing than biting into a homemade brownie only to find its consistency dry and unsatisfying. In order to give your next batch of brownies the perfect texture, make sure to avoid over-baking at all costs. Believe it or not, one of the biggest keys to perfectly moist brownies (that aren't too dry) is pulling them from the oven at just the right time.
While this notion may seem simple enough, both novice and experienced bakers often err on the side of caution and leave brownies in the oven longer than necessary. But if you want brownies that are perfectly soft and fudgy, one or two extra minutes of baking can be detrimental to their resulting texture. An overextended baking time can reduce the moisture of your batter, thus leaving you with extra crumbly baked goods.
To ensure you're not leaving your brownies in the oven for too long, perform a toothpick test before the end of your recipe's suggested bake time. Insert a toothpick between the center and edge of your brownies. You'll know they're ready to come out when the toothpick comes out with just a handful of moist crumbs on it. Additionally, make sure to rotate your pan during the baking process. Remove brownies once their edges appear fully-baked and the center-most portion of your batter no longer jiggles when you move the pan. Fortunately, there are even more useful ways to safeguard your brownies from an overly-dry texture.
How to achieve moist, perfectly cooked brownies each and every time
Another crucial rule you should follow to avoid over-baking brownies is to look for cracks along the surface of your batter toward the end of cooking. These flaky, glossy lines — you'll recognize them instantly if you like brownies — are a result of egg protein and sugar coming together to form a crust along the surface, which then breaks once your brownies cook and expand. When a few cracks have formed, it's a good sign that it's time to take the brownies out of the oven. While you may feel hesitant to pull them out if the center is still soft, keep in mind that these decadent treats will continue to cook from the residual heat of your pan as they cool.
If these tips aren't enough insurance to avoid dry brownies, you can also use a digital thermometer for more precise results. Insert your thermometer into the center of your pan after 20 minutes of baking time. Your brownies are done baking once they reach approximately 200 degrees Fahrenheit. An internal temp of 200 degrees leads to perfectly set brownies that are still fudgy and chewy. If you happen to like your brownies a little softer and a tad underdone, feel free to pull them from the oven at 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Additionally, whether or not you add extra ingredients to your brownies, for the best results, always make sure to follow the measurements and instructions of your recipe as best as possible. For one final step in avoiding a crumbly texture, wait to cut your brownies until they've cooled for at least 30 minutes.