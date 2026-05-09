The Simple Baking Mistake That's Leaving You With Crumbly, Sad Brownies

There's nothing more disappointing than biting into a homemade brownie only to find its consistency dry and unsatisfying. In order to give your next batch of brownies the perfect texture, make sure to avoid over-baking at all costs. Believe it or not, one of the biggest keys to perfectly moist brownies (that aren't too dry) is pulling them from the oven at just the right time.

While this notion may seem simple enough, both novice and experienced bakers often err on the side of caution and leave brownies in the oven longer than necessary. But if you want brownies that are perfectly soft and fudgy, one or two extra minutes of baking can be detrimental to their resulting texture. An overextended baking time can reduce the moisture of your batter, thus leaving you with extra crumbly baked goods.

To ensure you're not leaving your brownies in the oven for too long, perform a toothpick test before the end of your recipe's suggested bake time. Insert a toothpick between the center and edge of your brownies. You'll know they're ready to come out when the toothpick comes out with just a handful of moist crumbs on it. Additionally, make sure to rotate your pan during the baking process. Remove brownies once their edges appear fully-baked and the center-most portion of your batter no longer jiggles when you move the pan. Fortunately, there are even more useful ways to safeguard your brownies from an overly-dry texture.