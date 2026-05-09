The Evolution Of Gatorade Bottles Over The Years

Gatorade was created in 1965 by Dr. James Robert Cade and his team of researchers as a means of remedying dehydrated football players at the University of Florida. The drink was actually scientifically formulated to help athletes perform better despite, at first, tasting horrible (this changed when lemon juice was added shortly after its invention). Ever since, it's been a great (non-water) drink for re-hydrating your body when it's in need of electrolytes. However, it's also gone through plenty of changes: New Gatorade flavors were added, as well as new variations, like Gatorade Zero. Some versions of the drink have also faced restrictions or bans in certain European Union countries due to artificial additives.

Its physical appearance has also gone through quite the evolution. The Gatorade bottle has changed form many times in its over 60 years of existence, since its simple, unbranded beginnings inside a lab beaker. It's been a can, a glass bottle, a plastic bottle, and seen numerous rebrands. It's been large and bulbous, only to become thin and squeezeable, then back again. The Gatorade bottle continues to evolve, and if history is any indication, the drink will continue to morph as the years go by. Here is a look at the evolution of the Gatorade bottle over the years.