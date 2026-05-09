Cook Fish This Way For 10x The Flavor (No Breading Or Frying Required)
Fish fillets are an easy way to add ample protein in your diet, but they can be a little bland if their flavor is naturally milder. To give that mild fish a flavor boost, you don't need to go through the motions and mess of breading and frying the fish — blacken it instead.
Blackened fish is a traditionally Cajun technique that hails from Louisiana and was popularized by Cajun chef Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s. It involves coating the fish in butter, then sprinkling a thick layer of spices and seasonings on both sides of each fillet. You can use a store-bought Cajun seasoning blend to keep it easy, or create your own Cajun seasoning blend with spices such as paprika and cayenne for heat, plus garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and thyme for added flavor. The seasonings should heavily coat the fish for the best crust — use about 1 tablespoon of seasoning for each side of the fillet.
The fish then gets cooked in a high-temperature skillet, which blackens the spices and creates a flavorful crust on the fish's exterior. It's arguably a much easier method than frying and so much tastier than standard grilling.
What is the best fish for blackening?
When the blackening technique became popular, it was thanks to the red drum fish. Red drum is a mild-tasting fish found in Gulf waters, so it was a natural choice for a dish from Louisiana. The absolute best fish to blacken depends on regional access, and outside of the Gulf Coast, red drum's availability might vary. Still, you can use a wide variety of fish and receive similarly bold-flavored results.
Most importantly, the blackened flavors should stand out, so you want to choose a fish that's milder. Since white fish are known for being mild, you can certainly use something like cod or pollock. Other parts of the South like Georgia and Florida might use another popular regional fish, such as grouper. And on an online forum about blackening fish, people have noted anything from tilapia to cod and even catfish as all being good options for this cooking method.