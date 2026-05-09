Cook Fish This Way For 10x The Flavor (No Breading Or Frying Required)

Fish fillets are an easy way to add ample protein in your diet, but they can be a little bland if their flavor is naturally milder. To give that mild fish a flavor boost, you don't need to go through the motions and mess of breading and frying the fish — blacken it instead.

Blackened fish is a traditionally Cajun technique that hails from Louisiana and was popularized by Cajun chef Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s. It involves coating the fish in butter, then sprinkling a thick layer of spices and seasonings on both sides of each fillet. You can use a store-bought Cajun seasoning blend to keep it easy, or create your own Cajun seasoning blend with spices such as paprika and cayenne for heat, plus garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and thyme for added flavor. The seasonings should heavily coat the fish for the best crust — use about 1 tablespoon of seasoning for each side of the fillet.

The fish then gets cooked in a high-temperature skillet, which blackens the spices and creates a flavorful crust on the fish's exterior. It's arguably a much easier method than frying and so much tastier than standard grilling.