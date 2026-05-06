The Many Drinks You'd Have Found In Johnny Cash's Dressing Room During A Show

Johnny Cash — along with country stars and friends Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Waylon Jennings — formed the Highwaymen in 1985. Their first album, "Highwayman," was released in May of that year. It wasn't until 1990, after the release of their second album, "Highwayman 2," that the group hit the road for a tour. And you can bet Johnny Cash's dressing room had plenty to drink. In fact, you could pick from six different drinks if you were lucky enough to hang out with him before or after a show. What might surprise you, though, is that not a single one of those drinks included alcohol.

Instead of hard beverages, The Man in Black's dressing room was stocked up with cans of two highly regarded Coca-Cola flavors: Coke Classic and caffeine-free Diet Coke. Additional drink options included fruit juice, coffee, spring water, and hot tea. Johnny Cash's earlier years of excessive drinking and drug use, specifically amphetamines, have been well-documented. A pivotal moment in the road to getting help for his addiction was in 1967, when he landed in jail with no real recollection of how he got there.

In an article for Guideposts magazine, Cash shared that soon after his experience in jail, he went to two people close to him — bassist Marshall Grant and his soon-to-be wife June Carter — and told them, "I'm kicking pills, as of now. I don't expect it to be easy, so I'll need your help." Later in the article, he continued, "I am a free man now, as I have been since that morning." He did, however, face difficulties in staying clean, as his daughter Rosanne Cash shared with Uncut, "The truth is my dad struggled with addiction for the rest of his life."