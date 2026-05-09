The Hot Dogs From This West Virginia Restaurant Are So Good, Fans Order Them In Bulk

A hot dog is more than just a hot dog. Of course, variations of this staple of classic culinary Americana vary widely across the country. But the simple sausage is one of life's truest pleasures, whether at a summer cookout or a baseball game, from a street vendor or a local dive bar. It's easy enough to just grill them well for a quick, predictable snack, but some restaurants go above and beyond with both the quality and preparation of their offerings. In Huntington, West Virginia, Stewart's Original Hot Dogs has been serving its sizable menu, including a wide variety of hot dogs, since 1932. It's a local, family-owned drive-in restaurant that looks like everything you would expect from a tiny joint serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chili cheese fries, and hand-dipped ice cream, floats, and shakes. Plus, there's just something about historical drive-in restaurants that takes the nostalgia to the next level.

Stewart's Original Hot Dogs isn't some massive chain. It has just two locations — one in Huntington and the other in Kenova, West Virginia. But even as a modest operation, this little hot dog restaurant will ship its famous hot dogs in bulk directly to you. The restaurant prepares the hot dogs and then freezes them 24 hours before the ship date. They're packaged in an insulated shipping cooler with frozen packs. You can order the sausages in packs of 12, 24, 36, and 48 links, priced from $47 to $93 before shipping costs.