The Hot Dogs From This West Virginia Restaurant Are So Good, Fans Order Them In Bulk
A hot dog is more than just a hot dog. Of course, variations of this staple of classic culinary Americana vary widely across the country. But the simple sausage is one of life's truest pleasures, whether at a summer cookout or a baseball game, from a street vendor or a local dive bar. It's easy enough to just grill them well for a quick, predictable snack, but some restaurants go above and beyond with both the quality and preparation of their offerings. In Huntington, West Virginia, Stewart's Original Hot Dogs has been serving its sizable menu, including a wide variety of hot dogs, since 1932. It's a local, family-owned drive-in restaurant that looks like everything you would expect from a tiny joint serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chili cheese fries, and hand-dipped ice cream, floats, and shakes. Plus, there's just something about historical drive-in restaurants that takes the nostalgia to the next level.
Stewart's Original Hot Dogs isn't some massive chain. It has just two locations — one in Huntington and the other in Kenova, West Virginia. But even as a modest operation, this little hot dog restaurant will ship its famous hot dogs in bulk directly to you. The restaurant prepares the hot dogs and then freezes them 24 hours before the ship date. They're packaged in an insulated shipping cooler with frozen packs. You can order the sausages in packs of 12, 24, 36, and 48 links, priced from $47 to $93 before shipping costs.
Customers love Stewart's Original's hot dogs
On Google, Stewart's Original Hot Dogs has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 1,750 reviews — a testament to both its popularity and success. Reviews typically talk about the tasty dogs, fries, and milkshakes. The service is fantastic too. "It doesn't matter if they've known you for 5 seconds or 5 years, you always get that same wonderful smile ... this is what makes a customer come back," one customer wrote in their Google review. Another customer on Tripadvisor praises the chain's longevity and consistency: "I was raised on Stewart's hot dogs and after 40 years away from Huntington, it was a trip down memory lane to see they are still pumping out delicious food just as I remembered."
The prices might take customers back as well. A basic hot dog with a choice of toppings costs just $2.20 (plus 25 cents extra for premium garnishes like coleslaw, bacon, or sauerkraut), so does the restaurant's signature Famous "Original" Hot Dog, covered in chili, mustard, and onions; a cheeseburger is just $4, and a one-scoop shake sells for $3.25. Stewart's also offers plenty of combos — a two-dog meal with fries and a medium drink costs $7.25 — and daily specials, like Free Fry Friday and Big Wienie Wednesday (a six-pack of regular hot dogs for $7.99).
Local restaurants that have lasted for nearly 100 years are few and far between. If you're ever in or near Huntington, West Virginia, it certainly seems like Stewart's Original Hot Dogs is worth a stop. Or, just have them ship directly to you.