This 3-Ingredient Hidden Valley Ranch Popcorn Is The Perfect Movie Night Flavor Bomb

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Popcorn is truly the definitive movie theater snack — and you can't go wrong with a bowl of microwave popcorn for your own at-home movie nights, either. And yet, sometimes it seems as though even the best microwave popcorn brands fail to capture the iconic taste and sensation of diving your hand into a bucket of theater popcorn. That's why it may be a good idea to step it up and create a totally different — yet totally satisfying — flavor experience. Enter Hidden Valley Ranch buffalo ranch popcorn. With just three extra ingredients (melted butter, Hidden Valley Original Ranch seasoning, and hot sauce), you can turn your basic bowl of popcorn into something spicy, savory, and tangy.

Simply stir together all three ingredients and toss your freshly popped popcorn in it to coat evenly. Because there's salt in the ranch seasoning and you'll be adding extra butter, it's best to use air-popped popcorn for this snack rather than microwaved. You can also add some extra salt to taste if you're starting with unflavored popcorn. If that's not what you have on-hand, however, just keep that in mind and adjust the flavors accordingly. You can also make a mild version of this by skipping the hot sauce and simply drizzling ranch-seasoning-infused butter into a bowl of your favorite microwaved popcorn.