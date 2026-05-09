Lemonade Gets An Antioxidant Boost When You Add This Canned Superfood
Iced wellness drinks or "functional beverages" are constantly circulating on social media, even more so when spring transitions into summer. Lemonade is a particularly popular drink during this time, and you can make it more nutritionally noteworthy with the incorporation of an added ingredient. Next time you plan to make lemonade, add canned beetroot for a tasty, antioxidant boost.
Beets are one of many seriously underrated canned ingredients to stock your pantry with. Known to be quite the superfood, beetroot contains myriad health benefits. Beets are packed with betalains. This is a type of antioxidant and is responsible for that vibrant fuchsia color we all know. In addition to appearance, betalains are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. This means that beet-enriched lemonade could be useful in reducing symptoms of inflammation. That's because antioxidant-rich foods can protect the body against free radical damage on a cellular level. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules that can pose a risk to your health.
Canned beets (as opposed to fresh) in particular are a quick addition to lemonade. This is because they come cooked and peeled. All you need to do is blend or juice them for seamless incorporation into your lemonade. There are a variety of canned beet options out there so you'll want to double check the label before you purchase. Make sure you get plain canned beets, as beets that have been pickled or preserved in a flavored brine will throw off the taste of your lemonade.
How to make beetroot lemonade
Before you get started on your beetroot concoction, note these tips for making the best lemonade. You can easily use a blender and a fine metal strainer to achieve this recipe. But considering that beets are one of the best vegetables for juicing, you may opt to use a juicer instead. Some prefer to rinse and drain their veggies beforehand. This is because the excess canning liquid can give your lemonade an unwanted metallic, starchy, or overly salty flavor.
For a large pitcher of lemonade, you'll need to blend two cans of beets (strain the excess liquid or dump the whole can in). For the sake of ease, you can juice five or so lemons directly into the blender. Once blended, it's crucial to strain the mixture for a smooth mouthfeel. If you're juicing your canned beets, just combine with the lemon juice once the flesh is separated. About four to six cups of water should be enough to dilute the lemonade (depending on the strength you want). You can always add as you go, or halve the measurements (two to three lemons and one can of beets) for a smaller batch.
Try boosting your beet lemonade with even more health benefits from other root vegetables. Ginger helps with nausea and digestion, and also contains antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric is another great choice as it's known to be anti-inflammatory and promotes brain health. Some may be wary of this drink's heavy earthen flavors. In that case, add agave or maple syrup for balanced sweetness. Others add hibiscus tea for a more floral, fruity taste. And for limeade fans, you can easily make this recipe with limes as well.