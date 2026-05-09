Lemonade Gets An Antioxidant Boost When You Add This Canned Superfood

Iced wellness drinks or "functional beverages" are constantly circulating on social media, even more so when spring transitions into summer. Lemonade is a particularly popular drink during this time, and you can make it more nutritionally noteworthy with the incorporation of an added ingredient. Next time you plan to make lemonade, add canned beetroot for a tasty, antioxidant boost.

Beets are one of many seriously underrated canned ingredients to stock your pantry with. Known to be quite the superfood, beetroot contains myriad health benefits. Beets are packed with betalains. This is a type of antioxidant and is responsible for that vibrant fuchsia color we all know. In addition to appearance, betalains are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. This means that beet-enriched lemonade could be useful in reducing symptoms of inflammation. That's because antioxidant-rich foods can protect the body against free radical damage on a cellular level. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules that can pose a risk to your health.

Canned beets (as opposed to fresh) in particular are a quick addition to lemonade. This is because they come cooked and peeled. All you need to do is blend or juice them for seamless incorporation into your lemonade. There are a variety of canned beet options out there so you'll want to double check the label before you purchase. Make sure you get plain canned beets, as beets that have been pickled or preserved in a flavored brine will throw off the taste of your lemonade.