The High-Quality Sandwich Chain We Can't Believe Shares Ownership With Subway

It's been around 50 years since sandwich chains became a popular thing in the U.S. In 1974, Subway had around 16 restaurants when it began franchising. Jersey Mike's did the same in 1987, and Jimmy John's opened in the early 1980s before franchising around 10 years later. Now, these three brands are among the top five most popular sandwich chains in the country, according to 2025 data from QSR Magazine. And, interestingly enough, two of them are owned by the same company.

In 2023, Roark Capital — which also owns Cheesecake Factory, Arby's, and Jimmy John's — purchased Subway for more than $9 billion dollars. And, if you read the fine print, you'll see that Roark now owns two of the top three sandwich chains by sales — Subway (No. 1) and Jimmy John's (No. 5). It's an interesting connection, as most reviews agree that Jimmy John's is by far the better chain in terms of food quality.

To say we're surprised is an understatement. Customer feedback online varies widely based on location, but Jimmy John's seems to fare much better than Subway. One sandwich enthusiast on Reddit championed Jimmy John's over Subway, adding that Subway's menu prices are too high. Another Redditor compared the two in a video, concluding, "Jimmy John's isn't just better than Subway, it's a better deal, too."