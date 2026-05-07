The High-Quality Sandwich Chain We Can't Believe Shares Ownership With Subway
It's been around 50 years since sandwich chains became a popular thing in the U.S. In 1974, Subway had around 16 restaurants when it began franchising. Jersey Mike's did the same in 1987, and Jimmy John's opened in the early 1980s before franchising around 10 years later. Now, these three brands are among the top five most popular sandwich chains in the country, according to 2025 data from QSR Magazine. And, interestingly enough, two of them are owned by the same company.
In 2023, Roark Capital — which also owns Cheesecake Factory, Arby's, and Jimmy John's — purchased Subway for more than $9 billion dollars. And, if you read the fine print, you'll see that Roark now owns two of the top three sandwich chains by sales — Subway (No. 1) and Jimmy John's (No. 5). It's an interesting connection, as most reviews agree that Jimmy John's is by far the better chain in terms of food quality.
To say we're surprised is an understatement. Customer feedback online varies widely based on location, but Jimmy John's seems to fare much better than Subway. One sandwich enthusiast on Reddit championed Jimmy John's over Subway, adding that Subway's menu prices are too high. Another Redditor compared the two in a video, concluding, "Jimmy John's isn't just better than Subway, it's a better deal, too."
Despite the shared ownership, Jimmy John's sandwiches are superior to Subway's
Though Roark purchased Subway in 2023, it appears the change in ownership hasn't closed the divide between Subway and Jimmy John's to this point. We've ranked the Italian subs and roast beef subs from both chains and found Jimmy John's to be the better choice in both cases. That said, we liked Subway's club sandwich better. In terms of the Italian sub, Jimmy John's isn't amazing, but it's superior to Subway's version mainly because the bread seems more dense, the toppings seem less fresh, and it just doesn't taste like a real Italian sub. When it comes to roast beef options, Jimmy John's Big John is a winner — a straightforward sandwich with tasty beef, fresh lettuce, mayo, and airy, freshly made French bread. Subway's version? Again, it just seems lower quality and tasted less fresh overall.
We're not the only ones who have noticed a decline in Subway's quality. The chain itself must have recognized the issues, since it has closed more than 8,300 locations since 2016 while still maintaining nearly 20,000 locations. Amid those struggles, and perhaps thanks to insights from Roark Capital, Subway has introduced 15 menu items priced under $5 in 2026. Options include four 6-inch sandwiches for $3.99: Spicy Pepperoni, Ham and Salami, BLT, and the Cold Cut Combo. It remains to be seen whether this ownership change with more budget-friendly menu choices will make a difference. But, for now, Jimmy John's is the better option if you're looking for a quality sandwich.