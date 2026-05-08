Do Bones Really Add Flavor To Meat?
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When you're standing at the butcher's case, trying to decide what kind of steak to throw on the grill that night, it can be tough to decide between bone-in and boneless options. Both can be delicious, but you may have heard that bone-in is the better pick if you're looking for serious flavor. Brad Baych, professional butcher and author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share his thoughts on whether bones actually add flavor. The verdict: "Cooking steaks on the bone does enhance the flavor of the steak."
The bone insulates the meat, protecting it from overcooking, which can lead to a more moist, tender result. There's also a common misconception that the marrow inside the bone adds flavor, but this isn't actually true when you're cooking a steak. Bone marrow is usually cooked as its own dish, and requires a longer cooking time than the time steak spends on your grill or stovetop. Baych does acknowledge that bone-in is usually more expensive — "You do pay a premium for the weight of the bone" — but it's worth your while if you're looking for serious tenderness and flavor.
How to cook a bone-in steak to maximize flavor
Understanding the best way to cook your particular cut of steak is the key to getting great results. For example, carefully manage heat levels throughout the cooking process to cook the best tomahawk steak of your life. Be sure to measure the temperature of your steak away from the bone to test doneness level since the bone insulates the meat near it. Take your steak off the heat once it's a few degrees below your desired temperature (it continues to cook internally as it rests) and let it sit for five minutes before serving.
Seasoning is also key, and it's smart to keep it simple. Like Brad Baych says, the bone makes steaks seem more flavorful, so your seasonings should play a supporting role. Stock your pantry with the best salts to highlight natural flavors instead of letting your seasonings be the star of the show. When you season your steak matters, too. Hit it with salt while it comes to room temperature on your counter; it can slightly dry out the surface and help you create a delicious sear.