Do Bones Really Add Flavor To Meat?

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When you're standing at the butcher's case, trying to decide what kind of steak to throw on the grill that night, it can be tough to decide between bone-in and boneless options. Both can be delicious, but you may have heard that bone-in is the better pick if you're looking for serious flavor. Brad Baych, professional butcher and author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share his thoughts on whether bones actually add flavor. The verdict: "Cooking steaks on the bone does enhance the flavor of the steak."

The bone insulates the meat, protecting it from overcooking, which can lead to a more moist, tender result. There's also a common misconception that the marrow inside the bone adds flavor, but this isn't actually true when you're cooking a steak. Bone marrow is usually cooked as its own dish, and requires a longer cooking time than the time steak spends on your grill or stovetop. Baych does acknowledge that bone-in is usually more expensive — "You do pay a premium for the weight of the bone" — but it's worth your while if you're looking for serious tenderness and flavor.