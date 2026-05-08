Spice Up Your Burgers This Summer And Give Them A Quesadilla Twist

Whether you're looking for something new and exciting to serve at your Fourth of July gathering, or simply need an easy and delicious idea for dinner, loaded cheeseburger quesadillas could be the answer you're looking for. A playful and tasty fusion of two of America's favorite fast food treats, burger-style quesadillas (or quesadilla-style burgers, either works) stuff a tender, lightly crisped tortilla with juicy, well-seasoned ground beef and a blend of your preferred quesadilla and burger toppings from cheese to pickles.

Not only is this twist on a pair of classic comfort foods super satisfying, it can also save you time and energy when putting dinner together. For instance, there's no need to form the ground beef into patties unless you want to. Instead, it's perfectly okay to brown your meat in a pan with some taco seasoning and avocado oil before loading it into tortillas, adding toppings, and cooking it a little longer for a crispy, melty finish.

Cheeseburger quesadillas can also be a fun build-your-own style meal to feed a crowd, especially since the meat is precooked all at once. When it's ready, everyone can add their choice of cheese and other toppings before each quesadilla is griddled to melt the cheese and marry all the flavors. Those ingredients might include both dill pickles and pickled jalapeños, American cheese and zesty pepperjack, and tomatoes and onions alongside salsa. Just be sure your griddle is nice and hot to prevent your quesadillas from becoming soggy, as an immediate kiss of heat is necessary for crisping the tortilla.