Why The Prime Rib At Longhorn Steakhouse Disappeared Without A Trace
Prime rib is a pretty standard offering at most steakhouses. Many high-end — and mid-range — steakhouse chains offer this juicy cut of beef all year round. The prime rib is a staple on the Texas Roadhouse menu, and the version served at J. Alexander's is one of the best you'll find anywhere. Some chains, like Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill, serve prime rib only on the weekends — but a handful of chains, surprisingly, don't offer it at all.
Longhorn Steakhouse is one of them. Perhaps the biggest omission on its current menu is the lack of prime rib. It's not a Sunday-only option. It's not a weekend option. It's just not an option at all. But that hasn't always been the case. Much to the dismay of many customers, the steakhouse chain stopped serving prime rib sometime around 2020 to 2021. The chain admitted as much in a 2022 Yelp post when a guest relations representative commented, "We understand many guests loved our Prime Rib and will miss ordering it. We've also heard from some guests who want us to keep our menu new and exciting, which means we sometimes remove an item to make room for a new favorite."
And just like that, the prime rib was gone. Why? We might never know for sure, but it's safe to speculate that the 2020 pandemic didn't help. That year was an absolute nightmare for the restaurant industry, so it would be no surprise if Longhorn cut its prime rib from the menu in order to save on costs. Though beef prices are even higher since then, they soared to an average of more than $9.50 per pound by June 2020 — a record at the time.
Customers are begging Longhorn Steakhouse to bring back the prime rib
There's no doubt that Longhorn Steakhouse's prime rib was once a beloved item. In a Facebook post from 2016, the chain shared an appetizing photo of its prime rib being doused in an au jus sauce with the caption: "You can't rush perfection. Our prime rib is slow roasted for over 11 hours." The post is filled with critical customers who commented years after Longhorn originally posted it, with many threatening to never return to the restaurant if it doesn't bring back the prime rib. "It is painfully obvious you continue to ignore your customers' requests," one Facebook user commented.
With prime rib no longer a thing at Longhorn, you might consider some of the steakhouse chain's other options. Our personal favorite is the Outlaw Ribeye — a bone-in 20-ounce cut that will set you back around $34, which is not a bad deal at all when you compare it to other steakhouse chains. It's also the most popular steak available at the chain. The fire-grilled T-bone is another solid option at $31 for an 18-ounce portion that incorporates both the tenderloin and New York Strip.
Whatever the reason, Longhorn has seemed to move on from its much-loved prime rib. And, sadly, the chain has made no indication it plans on bringing it back other than making vague comments about monitoring customer feedback and sharing it with the culinary team. As we've mentioned, it's hard to imagine such a popular steakhouse chain without a prime rib option, but that's exactly where we are with Longhorn. Let's hope the chain listens to its fans and eventually the prime rib makes a return.