Why The Prime Rib At Longhorn Steakhouse Disappeared Without A Trace

Prime rib is a pretty standard offering at most steakhouses. Many high-end — and mid-range — steakhouse chains offer this juicy cut of beef all year round. The prime rib is a staple on the Texas Roadhouse menu, and the version served at J. Alexander's is one of the best you'll find anywhere. Some chains, like Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill, serve prime rib only on the weekends — but a handful of chains, surprisingly, don't offer it at all.

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of them. Perhaps the biggest omission on its current menu is the lack of prime rib. It's not a Sunday-only option. It's not a weekend option. It's just not an option at all. But that hasn't always been the case. Much to the dismay of many customers, the steakhouse chain stopped serving prime rib sometime around 2020 to 2021. The chain admitted as much in a 2022 Yelp post when a guest relations representative commented, "We understand many guests loved our Prime Rib and will miss ordering it. We've also heard from some guests who want us to keep our menu new and exciting, which means we sometimes remove an item to make room for a new favorite."

And just like that, the prime rib was gone. Why? We might never know for sure, but it's safe to speculate that the 2020 pandemic didn't help. That year was an absolute nightmare for the restaurant industry, so it would be no surprise if Longhorn cut its prime rib from the menu in order to save on costs. Though beef prices are even higher since then, they soared to an average of more than $9.50 per pound by June 2020 — a record at the time.