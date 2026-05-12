The Expert Way To Pack Burger Buns With 10x More Flavor

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There's nothing like a juicy burger at a summertime barbecue, and there are more ways to get creative with your sandwich than you may realize. Even if you like to keep things classic, sometimes a homemade burger could use a little boost. There are a number of celebrity chef tips and tricks for your burgers that you could try at home, like blending in bacon or grilling on charcoal. However, if you want a simpler trick, there's one hack to make your burgers restaurant level — and it starts with the bun. Baste your burger buns with butter for an even juicier bite.

Grocery store burger buns can be hit or miss, and this easy method will completely transform them. Not only will the butter add rich flavor to your buns, but it will also keep them soft, moist, and tender so you don't get a dry bite. Basting involves injecting butter into the buns for a perfectly moist finish. You can use regular melted butter or add extra seasonings to spice it up, and inject that into the bread with a kitchen syringe or pipette. Just make sure you don't overdo it with the butter — only baste your buns with a small amount so the bun stays firm. Not only will this enhance the bun itself, but it will make your entire burger luscious.