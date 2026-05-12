The Expert Way To Pack Burger Buns With 10x More Flavor
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There's nothing like a juicy burger at a summertime barbecue, and there are more ways to get creative with your sandwich than you may realize. Even if you like to keep things classic, sometimes a homemade burger could use a little boost. There are a number of celebrity chef tips and tricks for your burgers that you could try at home, like blending in bacon or grilling on charcoal. However, if you want a simpler trick, there's one hack to make your burgers restaurant level — and it starts with the bun. Baste your burger buns with butter for an even juicier bite.
Grocery store burger buns can be hit or miss, and this easy method will completely transform them. Not only will the butter add rich flavor to your buns, but it will also keep them soft, moist, and tender so you don't get a dry bite. Basting involves injecting butter into the buns for a perfectly moist finish. You can use regular melted butter or add extra seasonings to spice it up, and inject that into the bread with a kitchen syringe or pipette. Just make sure you don't overdo it with the butter — only baste your buns with a small amount so the bun stays firm. Not only will this enhance the bun itself, but it will make your entire burger luscious.
More tasty tricks for your burger buns
Basting your buns in plain butter is one way to make the store-bought rolls better, but it doesn't have to stop there. For added flavor, mix seasonings like garlic powder, cumin, herbs, paprika, or chili powder into the butter before basting. You could even take it a step further and make your own homemade butter which is easier than you'd expect.
If you're not into basting your buns, you could brush them with egg wash, sprinkle on some salt and pepper or sesame seeds, and pop them in the oven for a few minutes. Or, you could also go simple and just butter your buns. If you don't already own a butter wheel which is meant specifically for even butter application on your bun, the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Butter Wheel is a good investment.
Burger buns don't have to be boring, and you don't have to settle for disappointing store-bought ones. You may have heard of using butter to toast your buns, but basting is the way to go for a supreme burger. You'll want to make burgers using this method all year long.