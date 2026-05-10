Are Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Products Made In The US? What To Know
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand got its name from its company headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, so it's easy to assume that all of these products are made in the United States. But considering Costco has over 800 locations worldwide, it's not that surprising that Kirkland products are made both inside and outside the U.S. Costco's Kirkland Signature products have brought in a staggering amount of money to the retailer, but there's not a straightforward answer as to where Kirkland products are always made. Costco is quietly known to partner with numerous suppliers for its Kirkland products. That's because Kirkland is a private label brand, not an actual manufacturer of items.
As a private label brand, Costco's Kirkland Signature doesn't directly disclose its manufacturers. However, there seems to be a labeling pattern for what's manufactured in the U.S. by Costco partners and what's made elsewhere. Kirkland health and wellness products often have U.S.-based manufacturers (or packagers). This includes products such as Allerclear, vitamins like Kirkland Signature Vitamin C gummies, and even Kirkland Signature Bar Soap. Additionally, household products, from batteries to items like Kirkland Signature Motor Oil are usually manufactured within the country.
The international role of Costco's supply chain
Tracing the origins of Kirkland Signature food items can be much more complex. Many foods are manufactured domestically, but ingredients for common meals and snacks are often imported as well. For instance, the Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter label says it is made in the U.S. with Valencia Peanuts. Same goes for Kirkland Signature Almond Butter — made in the U.S. Yet Kirkland Fancy Whole Cashews are processed and packaged in Vietnam.
Because Kirkland Signature products can have origins from anywhere, your best bet for determining if a product is U.S.-made is to check the packaging, especially since Costco doesn't list any uniform language on its website about where Kirkland products come from. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is packed in the U.S., but contains olive oils from other countries. Sometimes, it's not even clear where a food is sourced, such as Costco's member-favorite Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee, which only shares that it's distributed in the U.S. So just because a product is packaged or distributed in America, it may not be that food's country of origin.