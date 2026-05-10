Are Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Products Made In The US? What To Know

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand got its name from its company headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, so it's easy to assume that all of these products are made in the United States. But considering Costco has over 800 locations worldwide, it's not that surprising that Kirkland products are made both inside and outside the U.S. Costco's Kirkland Signature products have brought in a staggering amount of money to the retailer, but there's not a straightforward answer as to where Kirkland products are always made. Costco is quietly known to partner with numerous suppliers for its Kirkland products. That's because Kirkland is a private label brand, not an actual manufacturer of items.

As a private label brand, Costco's Kirkland Signature doesn't directly disclose its manufacturers. However, there seems to be a labeling pattern for what's manufactured in the U.S. by Costco partners and what's made elsewhere. Kirkland health and wellness products often have U.S.-based manufacturers (or packagers). This includes products such as Allerclear, vitamins like Kirkland Signature Vitamin C gummies, and even Kirkland Signature Bar Soap. Additionally, household products, from batteries to items like Kirkland Signature Motor Oil are usually manufactured within the country.