Andrew Zimmern Is Obsessed With This Old-School Candy & Ice Cream Mash-Up
Chef Andrew Zimmern has made a robust career of seeking out unusual culinary destinations and odd dishes, most notably on his show "Bizarre Foods." While he has consumed some truly wacky things — from fermented shark to worms and other insects — he also still has an appreciation for more familiar comforts, like good old-fashioned ice cream.
In fact, he recently took to Instagram to shout out a McConnell's ice cream collaboration featuring a brown sugar base loaded with See's Milk Bordeaux candies. The creamy, brown sugar notes of the smooth ice cream are amplified by occasional bits of Milk Bordeaux treasure. The milk chocolate candies have a "creamy brown sugar soft center" finished with tempting sprinkles. The result is an ice cream that doubles down on toasty brown sugar notes with bits of confectionary delight nestled within luscious spoonfuls of "straight from the creamery" tasting goodness.
McConnell's and See's team up for a sweet collaboration
Andrew Zimmern lauds the brown sugar mash-up from ice cream purveyor McConnell's, which we've ranked among the best premium ice cream brands. The company based in Santa Barbara, California, claims to have been creating "the finest ice creams in the world" for 75 years. From the beginning, its ethos has been all about using farm-fresh ingredients and incorporating mix-ins like jams, preserves, caramels, and nuts. For this particular twist, McConnell's adds candy from another long-standing California sweet institution, See's Candies (creator of the world's largest lollipop), which has been sharing its confections with customers since 1921.
Perhaps Zimmern has a thing for creamy frozen treats leveled up with various sweet and crunchy toppings. He counts Culver's among his favorite fast-food spots, specifically calling out its concretes, which feature mix-ins swirled into its signature custard. Even better than a fast-food fix, McConnell's brown sugar with milk Bordeaux ice cream comes packaged in pints and is available in grocery stores, ready to be enjoyed straight from your freezer at a moment's notice. If you like the idea of McConnell's ice cream studded with See's candies, look for other unique flavors as well, including Vanilla with California Brittle and Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes.