Andrew Zimmern lauds the brown sugar mash-up from ice cream purveyor McConnell's, which we've ranked among the best premium ice cream brands. The company based in Santa Barbara, California, claims to have been creating "the finest ice creams in the world" for 75 years. From the beginning, its ethos has been all about using farm-fresh ingredients and incorporating mix-ins like jams, preserves, caramels, and nuts. For this particular twist, McConnell's adds candy from another long-standing California sweet institution, See's Candies (creator of the world's largest lollipop), which has been sharing its confections with customers since 1921.

Perhaps Zimmern has a thing for creamy frozen treats leveled up with various sweet and crunchy toppings. He counts Culver's among his favorite fast-food spots, specifically calling out its concretes, which feature mix-ins swirled into its signature custard. Even better than a fast-food fix, McConnell's brown sugar with milk Bordeaux ice cream comes packaged in pints and is available in grocery stores, ready to be enjoyed straight from your freezer at a moment's notice. If you like the idea of McConnell's ice cream studded with See's candies, look for other unique flavors as well, including Vanilla with California Brittle and Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes.