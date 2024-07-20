The Straining Technique That Makes Homemade Cocktails Taste Expensive

There's something to be said for having a seat at a hip cocktail bar and watching a bartender, perhaps wearing old-fashioned sleeve garters, methodically preparing your drink. After they dramatically shake your cocktail, you may notice them then using not just a regular cocktail strainer but a second fine-mesh strainer as they pour your drink into a chilled glass. This double straining technique isn't just for show. And, you can employ it at home when mixing up cocktails for an elevated drinking experience that doesn't come with the price tag of that hip cocktail bar.

This double straining technique, besides catching any errant ingredients like citrus pulp, is best employed when you're making a shaken cocktail served "up," such as a Paper Plane. As with other shaken cocktails, the Paper Plane, made with bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon juice, can suffer from an over abundance of floating ice shards after a vigorous shaking. The strainer catches these crystals that, as they quickly melt, can dilute the cocktail.