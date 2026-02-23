The Origins Of The Classic Whiskey Sour Probably Aren't What You Think

Cocktail trends come and go, but the whiskey sour is one of the oldest and most enduring classics. If you've frequented cocktail bars at all over the past decade, you've probably seen tasty versions of the whiskey sour all snazzed up with various garnishes and liquid additions, maybe a velvety dry-shaken egg white on top. Contrary to popular belief though, that last one is technically called a Boston sour; the original whiskey sour is a relatively simple drink that necessitates just whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Still, the real misconceptions about the whiskey sour have more to do with its origins than its ingredients. If you think this one came from Prohibition like many other classic whiskey-based cocktails, you'd be wrong.

The whiskey sour doesn't have one distinctive creation point like some popular cocktails with fascinating origin stories, and there are also a lot of varying claims over when exactly it was invented. While we might never know the exact year of its invention or have a specific bar or bartender to thank, we do know that the whiskey sour's history is older and more complex than many of its counterparts. To understand how it began, we have to look back almost 300 years, starting with the nutritional needs of sailors.