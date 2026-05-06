The Simple 5-Ingredient Italian Meal Al Pacino Always Requests

For more than 50 years, Al Pacino has been synonymous with intense, commanding acting. In films such as "The Godfather," "Scarface," and "Scent of a Woman," Pacino undeniably dominates the silver screen. However, one of his favorite meals is a pasta dish that doesn't read as intense at all. In fact, his Italian dish of choice is the rather humble spaghetti aglio e olio.

Italian for "spaghetti with garlic and olive oil," this dish hails from Naples, where it was known as a sort of working man's dish. It comes together super quick, requires few ingredients, and even the most novice cook can nail it. What's more, it's basically a one-pan wonder. First, the garlic (fresh always beats jarred) is sauteed in olive oil with a bit of red pepper for heat. This is then combined with freshly cooked spaghetti and some of its pasta water, before being finished with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.