The Simple 5-Ingredient Italian Meal Al Pacino Always Requests
For more than 50 years, Al Pacino has been synonymous with intense, commanding acting. In films such as "The Godfather," "Scarface," and "Scent of a Woman," Pacino undeniably dominates the silver screen. However, one of his favorite meals is a pasta dish that doesn't read as intense at all. In fact, his Italian dish of choice is the rather humble spaghetti aglio e olio.
Italian for "spaghetti with garlic and olive oil," this dish hails from Naples, where it was known as a sort of working man's dish. It comes together super quick, requires few ingredients, and even the most novice cook can nail it. What's more, it's basically a one-pan wonder. First, the garlic (fresh always beats jarred) is sauteed in olive oil with a bit of red pepper for heat. This is then combined with freshly cooked spaghetti and some of its pasta water, before being finished with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.
A dish that's personal
Al Pacino is known to ask for his favorite pasta dish when dining out, even if it isn't on the menu. New York Italian restaurant mainstay Serafina even went so far as to create a menu item specifically to pay homage to Pacino and his affinity for the dish, Spaghetti Aglio & Olio "Al Pacino," which remains a staple on its menu. Its version is a classic rendition finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
The key to making pasta aglio e olio decadent, rather than just making spaghetti with some garlic, is the starchy pasta water that's added to the cooked pasta and sauteed garlic. Cooking the pasta in an adequate, but not abundant, amount of water ensures the pasta water becomes super starchy. This carb-forward liquid gold is what emulsifies the mixture, letting the garlic and olive oil transform into a creamy sauce. You could also upgrade the dish by using roasted garlic, or even adding pepperoncini peppers for an extra kick. It may just be enough to have you uttering (in an entirely more lighthearted way than originally delivered) "say hello to my little friend" as you tuck in.