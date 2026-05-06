This Olive Garden Ordering Hack Can Feed A Family Of 4 For Under $30

While this ordering hack will get you an awesome deal at Olive Garden, maybe you don't have kids or just want something else besides the two kids meals and two take home plates, since the only meals you can order are pasta dishes. The good news is Olive Garden has non-pasta dishes that are also tasty.

How about enough soup to feed at least six people? If you love Olive Garden's soup or are just a soup lover in general, this deal will likely get your attention. You can order online or just walk into your local Olive Garden and ask for a gallon of soup to go. It is generally $19.99 before tax (prices may vary), and you can add on an order of six breadsticks for under $5. You can choose from chicken and gnocchi, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, or zuppa Toscana. You might even want to give half zuppa Toscana and half minestrone a try.

Whether you're eating at the restaurant or ordering pickup, you may want to try the buy one, take one deal where you get one hot meal (a choice of about seven different entrees) and one chilled dinner (the same options as the $6 meal deals). You get both for the price of one dinner — $14.99, although prices may be different depending on location. That means you can eat out at Olive Garden tonight and have another meal you just need to heat up the next day (or just take out both). It doesn't look like there's a limit on how many you can get, so you can likely order as many as you need. It's perfect for households with no kids under 12 (or those who want to eat a smaller meal).