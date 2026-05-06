This Olive Garden Ordering Hack Can Feed A Family Of 4 For Under $30
A simple Olive Garden ordering hack can feed a family of four for under $30 — and you don't have to sign up for a rewards program or get a coupon for its amazing value. You can get this deal by simply ordering two kids meals plus two $6 take home plates, and you likely don't have to be under 12 to order a kids meal.
Go to the Olive Garden website (or use the app) and start an order for pickup by choosing the closest location to you. Scroll to the right to find the kids meals menu, where you can get two meals for less than $8 each. When adding the kids meal you'll see an option at the bottom asking you if you'd like to order a $6 take-home plate. Choose from spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine Alfredo, or five cheese ziti. Do this for both kids' orders and you have four meals for $26.98 before tax. Prices may vary depending on your location.
Other ways to save at Olive Garden
While this ordering hack will get you an awesome deal at Olive Garden, maybe you don't have kids or just want something else besides the two kids meals and two take home plates, since the only meals you can order are pasta dishes. The good news is Olive Garden has non-pasta dishes that are also tasty.
How about enough soup to feed at least six people? If you love Olive Garden's soup or are just a soup lover in general, this deal will likely get your attention. You can order online or just walk into your local Olive Garden and ask for a gallon of soup to go. It is generally $19.99 before tax (prices may vary), and you can add on an order of six breadsticks for under $5. You can choose from chicken and gnocchi, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, or zuppa Toscana. You might even want to give half zuppa Toscana and half minestrone a try.
Whether you're eating at the restaurant or ordering pickup, you may want to try the buy one, take one deal where you get one hot meal (a choice of about seven different entrees) and one chilled dinner (the same options as the $6 meal deals). You get both for the price of one dinner — $14.99, although prices may be different depending on location. That means you can eat out at Olive Garden tonight and have another meal you just need to heat up the next day (or just take out both). It doesn't look like there's a limit on how many you can get, so you can likely order as many as you need. It's perfect for households with no kids under 12 (or those who want to eat a smaller meal).