The Chicken Salad Chick Flavor We Ranked The Best Was A Spicy Twist On A Classic

How do you prefer your chicken salad? With a crunch of celery, the squish of juicy grapes, or the spice of curry ... or maybe even some sweet canned fruit cocktail? If you've stuck to just a few variations on chicken salad, it may be time to broaden your horizons, as Chicken Salad Chick offers a whopping 15 varieties, all of which we ranked to separate the must-tries from the skip-its.

Thankfully, there were no truly bad options on the list — those clustered toward the bottom were faulted for being one-dimensional rather than off-putting. As you climb the ranks, however, the salads become more flavorful and creative, with options like the Fruity Fran (with grapes, apples, and pineapple), Buffalo Barclay (with buffalo sauce), and our winner, the Kickin' Kay Lynne.

Kickin' Kay Lynne was a 10 out of 10 from the very first bite, and it didn't disappoint upon further consumption. It's reportedly a mix of three different salads — the Buffalo Barclay, Sassy Scotty, and Jalapeño Holly — and therefore features a multitude of flavors including buffalo sauce, ranch, sriracha, bacon, cheese, and jalapeños. In fact, there are so many different things going on that it almost sounds like too much — but somehow Chicken Salad Chick has achieved the perfect balance of flavor.

To order the Kickin' Kay Lynne (or any other of Chicken Salad Chick's tasty options), you can decide whether you'd like it as a scoop or a sandwich. From there, further customization options abound in terms of sides, sandwich toppings, etc.