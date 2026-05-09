The US Italian Neighborhood Where The Macaroni Machine Was First Patented

There are a handful of neighborhoods known as Little Italy around the United States, including in New York City, San Diego, and Baltimore. But only one of these can call itself the birthplace of the U.S.-patented pasta machine: Little Italy in Cleveland, Ohio.

The neighborhood was established when Italian immigrants settled in Cleveland back in the 1880s. It was here that, in 1906, Angelo Vitantonio patented the first pasta maker in the United States. Mechanical pasta-making devices existed long before, but they weren't widespread at the time. Vitantonio's machine wasn't anything like the massive, automated machinery used by commercial companies today to produce all types of pasta shapes. To use a pasta machine, dough is inserted and cranked by hand through the machine to flatten and shape it. While there's a difference between handmade and machine pasta, the machine allowed these iconic noodles to be made on a massive scale.

Once Vitantonio's machine was patented, he could sell the device, and it became a hot commodity in a place like Little Italy. The machines sold quickly, and these days, it's not unusual to find a pasta machine in the kitchens of many home cooks.