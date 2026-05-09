The US Italian Neighborhood Where The Macaroni Machine Was First Patented
There are a handful of neighborhoods known as Little Italy around the United States, including in New York City, San Diego, and Baltimore. But only one of these can call itself the birthplace of the U.S.-patented pasta machine: Little Italy in Cleveland, Ohio.
The neighborhood was established when Italian immigrants settled in Cleveland back in the 1880s. It was here that, in 1906, Angelo Vitantonio patented the first pasta maker in the United States. Mechanical pasta-making devices existed long before, but they weren't widespread at the time. Vitantonio's machine wasn't anything like the massive, automated machinery used by commercial companies today to produce all types of pasta shapes. To use a pasta machine, dough is inserted and cranked by hand through the machine to flatten and shape it. While there's a difference between handmade and machine pasta, the machine allowed these iconic noodles to be made on a massive scale.
Once Vitantonio's machine was patented, he could sell the device, and it became a hot commodity in a place like Little Italy. The machines sold quickly, and these days, it's not unusual to find a pasta machine in the kitchens of many home cooks.
Cleveland's Little Italy is still a bustling neighborhood
This Cleveland neighborhood spans only six blocks — from E. 119th to E. 125th street, running along Murray Hill and Mayfield Roads — but it's full of Italian tradition that dates back to the 1800s. Today, the neighborhood is still vibrant, and it's known not only for its historical Italian charm but also for being a bustling spot to shop and dine.
The neighborhood has become known for its art, and each summer, Little Italy hosts an annual summer art walk, where visitors can experience the style and flavors of this tiny-but-mighty Italian-influenced section of the city. Every August, the neighborhood hosts what's known as "The Feast," a four-day festival showcasing the neighborhood's best food and its cultural connection. Those who visit the area might want to stop at Guarino's, an Italian restaurant established more than 100 years ago that calls itself Cleveland's oldest restaurant. Don't skip the pasta!