The Canned Fruit Walmart Shoppers Buy Over The Name Brand (It's Packed In Real Juice)
Canned fruit sometimes gets overlooked in favor of fresh, but it can offer some great benefits, especially in the case of pineapple. Canned pineapple is a good option for making everything from retro pineapple casserole to a pineapple margarita with a smoky twist. Not to mention an unopened can may last for years. There's one brand most people probably automatically think of for canned pineapple: Dole. But don't overlook Walmart's Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks. Averaging 4.6 stars out of 5, shoppers say it's just as good if not better than the name brand. Plus, Walmart's version can save you money, especially if you like to stock up on canned pineapple.
Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks contain no fake flavors; unlike many canned pineapple options that are packed in heavy syrup, it's packed in real pineapple juice. While Dole also offers pineapple packed in juice and not syrup, the biggest difference is the price tag. Walmart's store brand product is about $1 cheaper than Dole's can, which goes for about $2.50, depending on location — and as far as we can tell, is pretty much the exact same product. Both brands have pull-open lids, both offer 20 ounces of pineapple, and both have 70 calories. We don't see a reason to spend more just for a name.
What customers think about Great Value Pineapple Chunks
Shoppers who have bought Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks frequently mention that the pineapple is sweet, a good texture, and flavorful, and indeed a good value for the price. "They don't break the bank like Dole, I buy a few a week, never got a hard piece or anything questionable, just perfect pineapple in every season," writes a buyer on the product's website. "Great price, and tastes just as good as name brand pineapple chunks. I buy it all the time and love it!" shares another shopper.
Of course, canned pineapple can't completely replicate the experience of cutting open a fresh, crisp pineapple, and some shoppers simply prefer the flavor of fresh over canned, calling this canned pineapple everything from flavorless to even too sweet. "This is not how pineapple is supposed to taste," complains one customer. Many other negative reviews complain not about the fruit, but about how the packaging holds up when delivered. Nonetheless, with over 4,000 5-star reviews, many customers seem to enjoy the flavor, convenience, and affordability of Great Value's canned pineapple, whether they're using canned pineapple for the easiest dump cake or just eating it straight out of the can.