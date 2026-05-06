The Canned Fruit Walmart Shoppers Buy Over The Name Brand (It's Packed In Real Juice)

Canned fruit sometimes gets overlooked in favor of fresh, but it can offer some great benefits, especially in the case of pineapple. Canned pineapple is a good option for making everything from retro pineapple casserole to a pineapple margarita with a smoky twist. Not to mention an unopened can may last for years. There's one brand most people probably automatically think of for canned pineapple: Dole. But don't overlook Walmart's Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks. Averaging 4.6 stars out of 5, shoppers say it's just as good if not better than the name brand. Plus, Walmart's version can save you money, especially if you like to stock up on canned pineapple.

Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks contain no fake flavors; unlike many canned pineapple options that are packed in heavy syrup, it's packed in real pineapple juice. While Dole also offers pineapple packed in juice and not syrup, the biggest difference is the price tag. Walmart's store brand product is about $1 cheaper than Dole's can, which goes for about $2.50, depending on location — and as far as we can tell, is pretty much the exact same product. Both brands have pull-open lids, both offer 20 ounces of pineapple, and both have 70 calories. We don't see a reason to spend more just for a name.