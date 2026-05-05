The $1 Aldi Canned Protein You Should Always Keep In Your Pantry
When a can of anything costs less than $1, it's all too easy to underestimate it. But sitting in Aldi's canned aisles is a powerhouse of a protein that's consistently priced lower than many other supermarkets' versions: Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans. At other stores, you often find canned chickpeas sitting around the $1.25 to $2 mark. While this may seem like a small difference, as soon as you start integrating chickpeas into your weekly rotation, it adds up.
Considering these protein- and fiber-loaded legumes can be added into all kinds of meals, if they're not part of your weekly shop already, they should be. Chickpeas can be added to salads and curries, crisped in the oven for a snack, mashed with mayo for a sandwich filler, or blended into creamy dips; they're one of those ingredients that can always find a use. Unlike dry chickpeas, canned chickpeas don't need to be soaked or cooked; they're ready from the can after a quick rinse. Even the viscous liquid they're packed in, aquafaba, is useful. It can be whipped into a meringue, used in place of egg in certain baked goods, or as the foam in a whisky sour cocktail.
Pros and cons of Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans
Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans' consistently low price point makes them an Aldi grocery store find shoppers need to know about, especially if chickpeas are something you stock up on often. However, take availability into account. Aldi's product range can be more limited than larger supermarkets, so if these aren't in stock, there may not be a direct alternative on the same shelf.
Additionally, they aren't completely neutral nutritionally speaking. While they're full of fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals, like most canned legumes, they come with added salt — over 400 milligrams per serving (although rinsing them off reduces this by a little less than a third). If you're watching your sodium intake, keep this in mind.
What makes them especially worth having in your pantry, though, is just how often they can save the day. With canned chickpeas, you don't need to plan in advance, and they last indefinitely as long as they aren't open. They're a reliable go-to when the fridge is looking scarce. They scale easily, too; whether you're cooking for one, cooking for a family, or doing meal prep, these $1 pantry staples are a practical addition that doesn't break the bank.