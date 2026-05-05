The $1 Aldi Canned Protein You Should Always Keep In Your Pantry

When a can of anything costs less than $1, it's all too easy to underestimate it. But sitting in Aldi's canned aisles is a powerhouse of a protein that's consistently priced lower than many other supermarkets' versions: Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans. At other stores, you often find canned chickpeas sitting around the $1.25 to $2 mark. While this may seem like a small difference, as soon as you start integrating chickpeas into your weekly rotation, it adds up.

Considering these protein- and fiber-loaded legumes can be added into all kinds of meals, if they're not part of your weekly shop already, they should be. Chickpeas can be added to salads and curries, crisped in the oven for a snack, mashed with mayo for a sandwich filler, or blended into creamy dips; they're one of those ingredients that can always find a use. Unlike dry chickpeas, canned chickpeas don't need to be soaked or cooked; they're ready from the can after a quick rinse. Even the viscous liquid they're packed in, aquafaba, is useful. It can be whipped into a meringue, used in place of egg in certain baked goods, or as the foam in a whisky sour cocktail.