Yes, You Can Buy In Bulk At Aldi — Here's How

Aldi is primarily known for its value versus some of its big box competitors. It's also popular for plenty of items that gain cult status among customers, and the "finds" that can turn shopping at Aldi into a competitive sport. Aldi is not, however, typically a bulk buying destination — but large format orders are not unheard of. In general, one may arrange these bigger purchases in advance with individual store managers, though quantity restrictions and availability may vary from location to location.

Let's say, for example, you wanted to make a bulk purchase in Iowa City, Iowa, the site of Aldi's first foray into the United States from its home in Germany. Your best bet is to visit in person to chat with said manager. When you call Aldi's toll-free number, a brief automated recording says individual store phone numbers are unlisted and asks visitors to use Aldi's website instead before terminating. It's faster to get your bulk buying questions answered by popping in, rather than by filling out an online customer service form and waiting for a reply. That quicker, real life response is even more helpful if Aldi can't accommodate your request; you can begin exploring other options right away.