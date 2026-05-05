Yes, You Can Buy In Bulk At Aldi — Here's How
Aldi is primarily known for its value versus some of its big box competitors. It's also popular for plenty of items that gain cult status among customers, and the "finds" that can turn shopping at Aldi into a competitive sport. Aldi is not, however, typically a bulk buying destination — but large format orders are not unheard of. In general, one may arrange these bigger purchases in advance with individual store managers, though quantity restrictions and availability may vary from location to location.
Let's say, for example, you wanted to make a bulk purchase in Iowa City, Iowa, the site of Aldi's first foray into the United States from its home in Germany. Your best bet is to visit in person to chat with said manager. When you call Aldi's toll-free number, a brief automated recording says individual store phone numbers are unlisted and asks visitors to use Aldi's website instead before terminating. It's faster to get your bulk buying questions answered by popping in, rather than by filling out an online customer service form and waiting for a reply. That quicker, real life response is even more helpful if Aldi can't accommodate your request; you can begin exploring other options right away.
What customers have said about Aldi's semi-stealth bulk orders
Social media users have traded questions and experiences about Aldi's somewhat lesser-known bulk buying services over the years. Redditors have reported success in reaching local managers, just as the corporate site advises. They also stress the importance of asking in advance versus, say, clearing out a whole hot dog section for your next barbecue. A few users have even seemed to shame customers who were on those naughty, unscheduled bulk shopping trips. Folks in other threads have lamented the absence of bulk nuts and legumes, so let that be a reminder to manage your expectations.
Should Aldi not meet your bulk shopping needs, there are hacks at some big box stores already famed for their behemoth quantities. Plenty of Costco shoppers swear by the beef value at its Business Centers versus its regular warehouses, for example. You can also peruse the bulk sections at typically spendier stores, such as Whole Foods, for deals that might surprise you.