Does Aluminum Foil Have A Shelf Life?

Aluminum foil is one of those kitchen staples that works for all sorts of occasions and cooking scenarios. While aluminum foil can be a game changer for leftovers and barbecues, its shelf life shouldn't be taken for granted. In fact, there are several aluminum foil mistakes that compromise kitchen safety, so keeping it fresh and intact is important.

Aluminum foil is designed to be long-lasting, but its shelf life depends on how well your foil is protected and stored. While it's known to take roughly 400 years to break down in a landfill, this doesn't mean the quality won't decrease. One of the best ways to ensure aluminium foil remains fresh is to keep it away from moisture. You can do this by keeping it in its cardboard box, which also helps maintain a cool temperature. The maximum temperature you want to store aluminium foil at is 104 degrees Fahrenheit, with a maximum humidity of 75%. Anything above this speeds up the oxidation process, which ruins the quality of aluminium foil. Additionally, keeping boxed aluminium foil in a pantry, rather than leaving it exposed to changing temperatures or sunlight, is a good idea.